Blow to squatters in a hotspot in Lleida

Lleida has become one of the epicenters of the increase in insecurity in Catalonia. One of the focuses of this increase is the occupation that often involves criminal activities and coexistence problems. Faced with this reality, the authorities try to react to curb this phenomenon and ensure public order.

According to La Veu de Lleida, a large police operation ensured the safety of Endesa technicians on Tuesday to cut the power of an occupied block. It was in Josep Solans Square, in the historic center of the capital of Segrià. The workers carried out a power cut in eight homes of the occupied block.

The block had tapped electricity, which is not only illegal but also poses a high fire risk for the surrounding neighbors. The Mossos protected the workers so they could perform their work normally.

Sources from the block cited by the digital outlet have complained that the action was carried out without prior notice. They criticize that the power cut was done unexpectedly in a block where families with minors live.

A very conflictive place in the heart of Lleida

Josep Solans Square is one of the hot spots in Lleida. It is an area taken over by gypsy families, squatters, and criminals who have turned the place into hostile territory for the police. In February, it was the scene of a fielded battle that ended with three Mossos injured.

The proliferation of occupations in the area has created a space of impunity and has skyrocketed drug trafficking and sales. The criminals defy any kind of authority. The latest altercation originated when the agents wanted to identify a man who was carrying a dangerous dog without a muzzle.

The publication on X has once again caused outrage among the neighbors. Someone points out that "the impunity that certain groups have in this country is shocking."