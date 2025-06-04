Alejandro Fernández: 'In Catalonia, criminals are good and victims are fascists'

This week, it has become known that Mossos d'Esquadra have compiled a list of more than 3,000 active repeat offenders in Catalonia. Repeat offending is behind the increase in crime and the perception of insecurity. Criminals are released hours after being detained, and they feel immune to acting again.

| ElCaso

PP in Catalonia has once again denounced this reality during the control session with the Govern de la Generalitat this morning in Parliament. Alejandro Fernández has exposed the left's cynicism on this issue. His speech is going viral on social media.

"Kindhearted" criminals and "fascist" victims

Alejandro Fernández has pointed out that the problem of repeat offending is the approach of Govern and its left-wing partners. An approach according to which "criminals are kindhearted Ursulines, victims of capitalism, and the real victims of criminals, if they dare to complain, become insensitive fascists."

That's why he said that no matter how many courts they expand, "if they don't change this ideology, they'll never solve the problem of repeat offending."

PP has denied Govern's maxim that "in Catalonia, those who do it, pay for it." According to Alejandro Fernández, "there are too many criminals who pay for it for half an hour and then go back to the street to continue their party."

He recalled that last year, 637 criminals accumulated 6,933 crimes, which means more than ten crimes per criminal. In the last four years, the number of criminals with more than seven accumulated complaints has increased by 240%. He warned Illa that "you've already been governing for a while and the solution isn't improving."

He also reproached him for PSOE blocking the penal code reform promoted by PP in the Congress of Deputies.

Alejandro Fernández's speech applauded

The President of the Generalitat has defended his management of public safety in parliament. He presented data such as crimes against property being reduced by 8% in 2025 (2025), and that under his government, nine courts have been created. For Illa, "the work is being done," and he asked the opposition for cooperation.

His speech has been applauded on X. "Well said, the left we have protects criminals with the Marxist discourse that they're victims of capitalism. It doesn't matter that the main victims are workers," one user points out.