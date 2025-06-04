Why the Dutch government has fallen: Wilders's 10 measures against immigration

The mainstream press have echoed in recent hours the fall of the government of the Netherlands. After the departure of Geert Wilders's sovereigntists, the conservative prime minister, Dick Schoof, has announced imminent elections. As expected, the analyses focus on the "ego" and "irresponsibility" of the "far-right" Wilders.

| Europa Press

In reality, Geert Wilders broke the coalition after his forceful plan to curb immigration was not approved. With his decision, he has managed to expose the rest of the coalition parties. At the same time, he has turned the upcoming elections into a referendum on immigration.

It should be remembered that the last government fell precisely because of the management of the refugee crisis. In recent years, there has been an increase of almost 20% in immigration, which has caused a shock in a country of 18 million inhabitants. The Netherlands has taken in 65,000 refugees, and there is a 10% foreign-born population and a 5% irregular population.

In addition, the majority are of Islamic origin (Türkiye, Suriname, and Morocco), which creates a cultural clash. Wilders won the elections with two and a half million votes thanks to his proposals on immigration.

That's why he believes that the failure to approve his plan against immigration violates the government agreement.

Wilders's 10 proposals on immigration

Geert Wilders managed to get the four-party coalition government to adopt his anti-immigration stance. But a few weeks ago, he wanted to go a step further. He presented a plan to promote the most restrictive migration policy in the EU, with the following points:

Deploy the army at the country's border to prevent the entry of irregular migrants.

Automatically reject all asylum applications.

Suspend family reunification for refugees with recognized status.

Expel Syrian refugees with temporary visas, since their country is now safe.

Apply deportations for the commission of a single crime: "one offense and out".

Close reception centers for asylum seekers.

Reduce the number of refugees accepted through international organizations.

Limit the duration of temporary visas and associated rights.

Reintroduce border controls in the Schengen area.

Withdraw from European treaties that hinder these measures.

Wilders's plan against immigration caused controversy because it could violate human rights and international treaties. This led to the rejection of his own government partners. Now, the Dutch will have to vote based on their support for or rejection of this plan.

Immigration strains European politics

Wilders represents the most radical extreme of the new right, whose positions are often difficult for the classic liberal center-right to accept. What has happened in the Netherlands is not so unusual, and it is part of the tension caused by the migration debate in Europe. In Spain, for example, Vox broke up regional governments because of PP's migration policy.

Between the two extremes, a consensus solution is being imposed, led by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. Her proposals for greater control of migration flows have managed to force a paradigm shift in the EU. Even Danish Social Democrats have supported their demand for more sovereignty so countries can decide on immigration.