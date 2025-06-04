8 out of 10 complaints against public safety in Catalonia go unsanctioned

Salvador Illa's government took on the responsibility of bending the crime curve and reducing insecurity in Catalonia. To achieve this, they increased police presence and promoted judicial reforms. The President of the Generalitat usually asserts his forcefulness against crime, recalling that "in Catalonia, those who commit crimes pay for them."

But is it really so? According to the majority union of Mossos d'Esquadra, 81.8% of the complaints filed by police forces in Catalonia end up expiring or lapsing. This puts the effectiveness of citizen security protection at risk.

Among the reported offenses that end up amounting to nothing, there are serious crimes such as possession and use of weapons and drug trafficking. There are also cases of disobedience and resistance to authority, as well as disrespect toward police officers. The union has once again requested information on the status of the cases against Law 4/2015 on the protection of citizen security.

The SAP-SME-FEPOL union reported this anomaly in August 2024, but months later there hasn't been any progress. The Minister of the Interior, Núria Parlon, committed to progressively correcting the situation and to periodically reporting on progress. Almost ten months later, SAP-SME-FEPOL hasn't received concrete data or clear reports on the evolution of the cases.

From 22% to over 80%

In the last meeting, the union once again confirmed the problem posed by the expiration of eight out of every ten complaints filed by the police. According to them, they haven't received data on the sanctions imposed in relation to all the complaints. On the contrary, they state that "it was clear that the crisis reported the previous year persists without significant changes."

SAP-SME-FEPOL reaffirmed that Interior has the obligation to efficiently manage all complaints related to Law 4/2015. Not only those from Mossos d'Esquadra, but also those from other police forces in Catalonia. However, they regret that the current management is far from efficient.

The union attributes the causes to the reorganization promoted by former Minister Joan Ignasi Elena. He transferred the processing of sanctioning cases from the General Directorate of Police to the Territorial Services of the Interior. Under the pretext of seeking a more "neutral and rights-guaranteeing" management, this measure led to a dramatic increase in the expiration rate from 22% to over 80%.

In addition, a document of criteria was drawn up that conditions the processing of complaints linked to essential rights. This strategy has contributed to inaction in the face of offenses related to public order, which concerns the union.

Puts public order and citizen security at risk

This high rate of expiration seriously affects public safety in Catalonia. Failing to sanction illegal behaviors such as unlawful possession of weapons or drug use in public spaces puts public order and citizen security at risk.

The union also questions what happens to weapons seized in specific operations, such as Plan DAGA, which includes overtime for officers. Are they returned if no administrative sanctions are imposed? This uncertainty causes concern among police forces.

SAP-SME-FEPOL believes that the management carried out by the previous Departament d'Interior was rushed and lacked foresight. The technical problems of the case management program, insufficient staffing, and the lack of effective control over the cases show a deficient system.

They demand to reverse the situation

According to data provided by the General Directorate of Security Administration (DGAS), from September 2024 to May 2025, only 60% of the cases have been initiated. This means that 40% expire without even beginning their processing. This data shows that the main problem isn't just the opening of cases, but their effective completion with sanctions.

SAP-SME-FEPOL acknowledges that this "hot potato" was inherited by the current Departament d'Interior. They warn that if the expiration rate isn't urgently reduced, they will request a return to the previous management model.

Since the beginning of the legislative term, the union has trusted DGAS to reverse this situation. They recall that this trust has a limit and demand immediate solutions to guarantee the effectiveness of justice administration in police matters.