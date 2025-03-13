Gabriel Rufián Calls a Junts Deputy 'Miserable'

Nerves are increasingly taking over the pro-independence parties, who see how their alliance strategy with the PSOE is taking its toll. The chaos of the Rodalies trains is a good example. Esquerra agreed to the full transfer of the service with the socialists, but meanwhile, Catalans continue to suffer the consequences of the service's deficiencies.

Rodalies was precisely the point of friction between ERC and Junts this Wednesday in the Congress of Deputies. Junts deputy Isidre Gavín accused Esquerra of being complicit in the PSOE's deception with the transfer of Rodalies. "Their priority, with the invaluable help of Esquerra Republicana, is for Renfe to continue operating the service and therefore for everything to remain the same," he said.

Gabriel Rufián Has Lost His Temper

Outside the session, in the halls of Congress, Gabriel Rufián lost his temper in front of the cameras. "Mr. Gavín, I think his name is, a Junts deputy, has linked Esquerra Republicana to the hell of Rodalies in Catalonia. What I want to say to him is that he is a miserable person and a liar," said the republican deputy.

Rufián accused Gavín of "spending thirty years in official cars" and "having taken very few Rodalies trains." In contrast, he claims that he has been "traveling on those trains for twenty-five or thirty years."

Rufián asked "the Catalan right" to "stop making politics" with this issue. "Help us at least once in your life to solve it, because the people who take the train every day don't deserve to hear you blame everyone but yourselves."

He reiterates that there are "many people" from ERC who take trains every day, "and they are not responsible for what happens." He also states that "we have never blamed them for the failure of a negotiation because we know it is the weakest part." Thus, implicitly, the ERC leader in Congress is assuming the failure of the Rodalies transfer negotiation.

Pro-Independence Movement in Free Fall

Gabriel Rufián repeated that "the government is to blame here" and its lack of interest in the Catalans. But this is precisely what has most upset the Catalans with the chaos in Rodalies: that they blame each other and no one takes responsibility.

The independence movement also accuses ERC and Junts of having sold out to the PSOE and accepting their deceptions just to keep their seats. The reality is that more than a year after Pedro Sánchez's investiture, the government's promises remain hanging in the air. This explains why ERC and Junts continue to be in free fall in the polls.