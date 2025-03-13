VIDEO | The Riots in Salt: The Case That Highlights Catalonia's Decline

Uncontrolled Violence in Salt, Turned Into a No Go Zone. That is, areas where the police can't impose order. So far, two nights of riots with several arrests and police officers assaulted.

All of this, in the case of an imam who wanted to squat in an apartment. It all begins with the eviction of this imam, who hadn't paid the mortgage for 5 years and didn't meet the requirements to be considered vulnerable because he has a salary that's too high.

This imam, after being evicted, tried to squat in the same apartment. The Mossos stopped him, and all of this has resulted in these unfortunate images of violence in the streets of Salt.

Meanwhile, the left applauds the violent ones and TV3 justifies the disturbances caused by these savages.

Without a doubt, the case of Salt highlights some of the main problems of this decaying Catalonia. Violence, squatting, Islamization, no-go zones, abuse of social services, a shameful press, and a left that defends criminals and portrays them as victims.