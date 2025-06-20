Actor Joel Joan also applauds a speech by Sílvia Orriols in parliament

Sílvia Orriols embodies one of the most significant Catalan political phenomena in recent times. Her arrival at Parliament has multiplied her popularity. Thousands of people follow her speeches, and they are massively shared on social media.

The latest to do so has been Joel Joan. The Catalan actor has always shown strong commitment to politics, especially during the Procés when he vehemently supported the separatist cause. This Thursday, he shared a speech by Sílvia Orriols, saying that "she's absolutely right here."

A few days ago, former FC Barcelona executive Toni Freixa openly expressed his support for Sílvia Orriols. The unapologetic defense of public figures for Orriols helps break fear and taboos. More and more Catalans dare to say what they think without fear of being stigmatized.

Joel Joan sympathizes with Sílvia Orriols

Joel Joan shares the speech in which Sílvia Orriols criticizes ERC's cynicism regarding their demand for compliance with resolutions. Esquerra demanded compliance with Parliament's resolution on the Sixena works. "What about the declarations of independence, and the binding referendums approved at the polls?" asked the leader of Aliança Catalana.

Orriols attacked "the political class" of Catalonia, which "has no interest in defending either our rights or our interests." The mayor of Ripoll has based her success on denouncing the betrayal of the separatist process. This attracts outraged separatist supporters like Joel Joan.

The actor never misses a chance to show his outrage with Junts and ERC. This week, he criticized the meeting between Jordi Turull and Míriam Nogueras for their meeting with President Pedro Sánchez, pointing out that "they have no dignity." He also shares criticism of ERC for the transfer of Rodalies, stating that "they lie shamelessly."

It's bold to say that Joel Joan has become an Orriols supporter. What it does prove is that Sílvia Orriols is managing to capitalize on the separatist movement's outrage toward the processist parties.

He also criticizes the woke

Joel Joan's criticism of the processist movement is not only about separatism but also about excessive political correctness. The actor shared a video of a girl whose parents force her to go to school wearing a hijab in Iran. "The same thing happens here thanks to the woke left, what a shame, luckily our school was secular and Catalan," he said.

He recently also shared a video of a minor forced to marry an older man. "Would this also be considered religious freedom if this girl went to a Catalan school, ERC and Comuns?" the actor asked.