Carles Puigdemont's 9 days of silence

Carles Puigdemont continues with his strategy of not getting burned and letting the party's second line take the heat for PSOE's crisis. Junts's president hasn't appeared publicly or posted on X since June 11. The strategy of joining forces with PSOE was exclusively his, but the image of failure falls on Jordi Turull and Míriam Nogueras.

| Europa Press

Junts's secretary general and the spokesperson for the parliamentary group in Congress are carrying the weight of negotiations and communication. They are the ones who appear before the media and who were in the photo with Sánchez this week.

Meanwhile, Puigdemont remains silent, hoping not to wear himself out too much while waiting for the amnesty to arrive. It is true that he is losing prominence at a crucial moment in Spanish and Catalan politics. However, his plan is to shield himself before obtaining the amnesty, so he can later face a worn-out Illa.

The former president is aware that polls don't predict anything good for his party. Junts insists that PSOE's crisis doesn't concern them and tries to link it to the corrupt nature of the Spanish state and the regime of '78. However, it is inevitable that President Pedro Sánchez's government's crisis will end up dragging down its partners, and Junts in particular.

Within the separatism movement, the idea of Junts's betrayal is gaining strength, as they refuse to break with President Pedro Sánchez even over corruption. Waterloo's strategy now is to link President Pedro Sánchez's continuity to the negotiation table in Switzerland.

Puigdemont continues leading the negotiation

In this regard, Carles Puigdemont has minimized his public appearances as much as possible but doesn't give up leading the negotiation with the socialists. The president gathered the party's executive last Sunday, prior to the meeting with President Pedro Sánchez. There, he conveyed the line of the new strategy to follow, which is to obtain guarantees and speed up the fulfillment of commitments.

The first decision Puigdemont has made is not to facilitate President Pedro Sánchez's budget for 2026. Junts will leave the government on standby while waiting for the approval of the investiture commitments. He will take advantage of its weakness to obtain more concessions.

Carles Puigdemont hopes not to get burned too much because he still trusts he can regain his aura once he obtains the amnesty. The former president keeps dreaming of a messianic return that will allow him to recover the ground lost to Sílvia Orriols. For this, it is essential that President Pedro Sánchez's collapse doesn't end up affecting him.

Polls indicate stagnation and even a slight decline for Junts in Congress. This is another reason why Puigdemont rules out, for now, bringing down Sánchez. The feeling that making a deal with Sánchez was a resounding mistake is spreading more and more.