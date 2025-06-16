Pedro Sánchez is considering it: 4 reasons why he could resign in the next few hours

After the Friday appearance, President Pedro Sánchez believed he had contained the avalanche that had come down on him in the last 12 hours. The PSOE Secretary General and President had once again pulled off one of his masterstrokes to keep himself in power.

Or so he thought. As the hours passed, it became clear that this time isn't like the previous ones.

| E-Noticies

The crisis is so deep that Sánchez himself decided to withdraw for a few hours to the Quintos de Mora estate to "reflect." Over the weekend, the idea of surrender has taken shape. Some sources even suggest that he could resign this Monday and call elections.

Sánchez hasn't said a single word, and he could've devised a counter-strategy from the solitude of his estate to launch one last challenge. Outlets like Vozpópuli point to the resignation of several ministers and a motion of confidence.

The next few hours will be key to knowing whether sanchismo will last a bit longer, or if we'll go to the polls in August. Sánchez has at least four reasons to throw in the towel.

1. A totally broken PSOE

The first reason is that for the first time since 2014, President Pedro Sánchez has lost the aura of being untouchable within PSOE. Sanchismo has always been a power structure based on the absence of dissent. Unlike Felipe González and José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero, for example, who established a strong and hierarchical profile but with internal currents.

The first thing Sánchez did after winning the primaries was to purge the dissenters. Since then, even the rebellious barons, like García-Page or Lambán, have always submissively supported Ferraz's strategy.

| Europa Press, en.e-noticies.cat

That seamless PSOE collapsed on Friday after the report implicating Sánchez's second secretary of organization became known. The night before, Sánchez staged a challenge to the socialist leadership and entrenched himself in his bunker. Since then, heavyweights who had previously flattered him have begun to raise the need for his succession.

Sánchez is, now truly, alone, and pessimism has taken over his inner circle. In a structure based on personalism, Sánchez's weakness threatens the continuity of sanchismo.

2. The rebellion of the territories

Something else is working against the President, the conviction within PSOE that more things will come out this week, and very serious ones. So much so that Sánchez will have no choice but to resign.

The sectors opposed to Sánchez, until now without enough power to put up a fight, have seen the perfect opportunity. Felipe González didn't even wait 24 hours to come out and anoint Eduardo Medina as an alternative. In the last few hours, they've stepped on the accelerator and are calling for a federal congress without President Pedro Sánchez.

Although Sánchez's real concern isn't Felipe González, but the rebellion of the territories. The barons have been demanding an early election for days to prevent the general elections from coinciding with the municipal and regional ones in 2027. They don't want the Government's corruption to affect the regional elections.

This has made even more sense after the Santos Cerdán scandal broke. Now, García-Page and Lambán are definitively demanding an early election. They know it's the perfect opportunity to get Sánchez out of the way once and for all.

Without the support of PSOE's leadership and with the territories in rebellion, Sánchez is seriously considering the possibility of throwing in the towel. However, he wants to leave a door open for his reelection and repeat the 2014 operation. This time, better surrounded.

3. Podemos's revenge?

President Pedro Sánchez now has two possible ways out to survive politically. One is to propose a motion of confidence to try to see out the term. The problem is that he'd reach the elections badly damaged, and a resounding defeat would doom him as PSOE Secretary General.

The other is to call elections now to try to get a good result and strengthen his position within PSOE. There's another powerful reason why Sánchez is considering calling elections in August. It's the real possibility of ending up betrayed by his government partners.

| Junts per Catalunya

The main danger now isn't Puigdemont, but Podemos. The purples have long wanted to take revenge on him and now see the perfect opportunity. In the last few hours, Irene Montero has attacked bipartisanship, making it clear they won't save PSOE to prevent PP from reaching Moncloa.

The other concern is Carles Puigdemont, who has decided not to actively participate in the government's downfall. He needs to keep up appearances for his supporters. That's why Junts won't support the 2026 budget.

The strategy of the separatists is to keep Sánchez alive but on life support until the end of the term. The affront from Podemos and Junts would doom Sánchez to an infernal end of the term. Almost impossible.

Without parliamentary stability and without a budget to legislate, not even a government crisis could save him.

4. The "betrayal" of friendly media

Finally, there's the loss of the media ecosystem that has supported him until now. The most brutal proof of sanchismo's collapse in a matter of hours was the change in tone from outlets like La Ser or la Sexta. Only TVE and a few clueless analysts have stayed on Sánchez's ship, but that's not enough.

Especially because these media, which until now were friendly to Sánchez, have helped fuel pessimism about his continuity. They've reinforced the idea that it's impossible for him to endure. Even that it would be improper and immoral.

| Cadena SER

The same thing is happening with the media as with PSOE's leadership; their surrender means leaving sanchismo with no ground to stand on. Sánchez still has some loyalists, but they've been especially singled out in recent days for their servility. They've lost credibility and leave Sánchez with the little narrative he had left exposed.

These still-loyal journalists defend tooth and nail the idea that Sánchez wasn't a cover-up but another victim of the corrupt. They've thrown themselves into it completely, but they need a gesture from the President himself.

If Sánchez resigns, it would help consolidate the idea that he knew nothing and that he sacrificed himself to save PSOE's honor. For that, and to prevent the right and far right from coming to power. In other words, sanchismo in its purest form.