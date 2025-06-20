Pedro Sánchez clings to Salvador Illa in his most challenging moment

Salvador Illa and President Pedro Sánchez met this Friday at Moncloa, in a meeting surrounded by mystery and secrecy. The President summoned the President of the Generalitat amid the political earthquake caused by corruption scandals. Illa canceled his scheduled agenda for this Friday to respond to the call from his boss and friend.

So far, no details have emerged about the content of the meeting, which shows Illa's importance to Sánchez at a crucial moment. PSOE currently sees the Generalitat as its last stronghold to withstand the crisis.

| E-Noticies, Parlament

The impact of the crisis on the Navarrese government further reinforces President Pedro Sánchez's need to cling to Salvador Illa. The President of the Generalitat has reiterated this very week his integrity in the face of opposition accusations. In addition, he has reiterated his trust in President Pedro Sánchez and the continuity of his government.

The meeting took place during very difficult hours for the President. This very morning, the Civil Guard entered the socialist headquarters on Ferraz to gather more evidence about the corruption involving Santos Cerdán. In President Pedro Sánchez's inner circle, the feeling has set in that the President won't last much longer.

Sánchez prepares a smooth transition

No details are known about what Illa and Sánchez discussed, but the President could be preparing a smooth transition of his leadership. Internal socialist sources take it for granted that Sánchez's days are numbered. They state that he would be looking for a successor to save the Government until the next elections in 2027.

Salvador Illa wouldn't appear among the candidates, as he remains the last hope and PSOE doesn't want to burn him out. In addition, Illa doesn't have a clear replacement in Catalonia. Ferraz's strategy remains to keep Illa in the Generalitat, and to look for a neutral profile like Carlos Cuerpo as Sánchez's replacement.

But Illa must play an active role in the difficult stage that awaits the socialists in the coming months. Illa has reiterated his loyalty to President Pedro Sánchez, and Sánchez sees him as a key piece in two ways. On one hand, as a bastion of socialist resistance in the territories, and on the other, as the last baron of Sanchismo who remains standing.

Illa is key to keeping the socialist presence in the territories, and no less than in a key stronghold like Catalonia. He is also important for neutralizing the critical sectors of PSOE that want to take advantage of Sánchez's weakening. At Moncloa, they are clear that as long as Illa remains standing, the likes of García-Page won't have a chance.

Very uncertain outlook for Illa

Meanwhile, President Pedro Sánchez remains holed up in his bunker, making and unmaking decisions to try to weather the crisis. Those close to him speak of a dejected and desperate President Pedro Sánchez. Nobody knows his intentions, but he has fewer and fewer options.

| E-Noticies

His situation is so desperate that for the first time since 2019, his succession in the Government is being considered. But not in PSOE, and that's where the key lies, because Sánchez wants to fight the battle for the internal war. For that, he'll need the few allies he has left in the praetorian guard led by Salvador Illa.

He must also be careful that his unconditional support for Sánchez doesn't affect the Catalan political scene too much. The polls, so far, are in his favor. It remains to be seen what impact the collapse of Sanchismo would have on its Catalan translation.

For now, Illa is trying to strengthen his position in the progressive bloc in the Catalan Parliament. It is a very fragile majority, which could be left exposed if his partners collapse as the polls suggest. While waiting to learn the content of today's meeting, it is clear that Sánchez faces a very bleak outlook and that Illa faces a very uncertain scenario.