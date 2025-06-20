VIDEO | A machete fight between foreigners raises concerns about insecurity in Figueres

Figueres has become one of the epicenters of crime in Catalonia, despite having just 50,000 inhabitants. In recent hours, it has experienced two incidents that reflect the worrying security situation. Two Maghrebis have fought with machetes in the middle of the street, while another foreigner was beaten when he tried to steal.

| Mossos d'Esquadra

Images of the fight between two foreigners on Gerona Street in Figueres have gone viral on social media. According to initial reports, the victim did not want to file a complaint and police say both the victim and the striker are well known to them.

The images show two young Maghrebis fighting, with at least one of them holding a large bladed weapon. These fights create a lot of insecurity among residents. The images are circulating on social media, with many comments denouncing the insecurity and demanding urgent solutions.

Figueres, a powder keg about to explode

Figueres is following the path of areas like La Mariola, Salt, or Cerdanyola. This same week, police arrested a repeat Maghrebi offender in this town for 32 burglaries in vehicles and businesses. A woman has reported being raped by a man of Maghrebi origin in the bathrooms of Figueres station.

Burglaries, sexual assaults, fights, and insecurity are the daily reality for many Catalans in their neighborhoods. Figueres is one of the cities where violence has increased the most in recent years. Its mayor, Jordi Masquef, shows a tough stance against crime, but the situation is out of control as in many other towns.

Operation against repeat offending

The mayor reviewed Operation Kanpai against repeat offending, which took place on June 14 in Figueres. 186 people were identified, 56 vehicles were intercepted, and several actions were carried out against drugs and possession of weapons.

There were also several reports for violations of immigration regulations and the location and return of two escaped unaccompanied minors. There have also been several actions for violations of municipal ordinances.

"The fight against repeat offending is an obligation, not an option," said the mayor of Figueres. "We won't allow a few to put the city's safety at risk, there's no place for impunity," he added. He showed his commitment to "strengthen security measures" and "coordination between police forces."