The Sindicat de Llogateres threatens to report E-Notícies and its director

The Sindicat de Llogateres has threatened E-Notícies and its director, Arnau Borràs, with taking them to court if a video made by Arnau Borràs a few days ago about the hidden side of the group led by Carme Arcarazo is either confirmed or removed. You can watch the video in question right below.

La història del Sindicat de Llogateres que no t'explicaran els mitjans subvencionats

In summary, it seems that Sindicat de Llogateres didn't like having their shame exposed. Now they want to silence us with this threat. The video doesn't contain any lies (despite what Sindicat claims), there is something called freedom of expression, and it's not our problem that they can't tolerate criticism. So we won't correct or remove any video. If they don't like it, they can take whatever legal action they consider appropriate. They won't silence either E-Notícies or its director.

In the video you'll find at the top of the article, we tell you all the details about the legal threat from Sindicat de Llogateres. The self-proclaimed union, used to subsidized media laughing at their jokes, doesn't tolerate freedom of the press or freedom of expression.