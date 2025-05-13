The Pacte per la Llengua portrays the pro-separatism parties

The PSC Govern has closed a language agreement with ERC and Comuns, unions and employers, and social entities. The Pacte per la Llengua includes an investment of €255 million ($255 million) in linguistic policies to promote Catalan. PSC thus fulfills one of its commitments with Esquerra in exchange for Salvador Illa's investiture.

| Europa Press

But the tactical maneuvering of the pro-independence parties has once again shown that one thing is the narrative and another is the protection of their partisan interests. The Pacte per la Llengua has highlighted the pro-independence division and their fratricidal war. ERC has enthusiastically supported it, while Junts and the CUP have distanced themselves.

Junts doesn't sign the pact for Catalan

Carles Puigdemont acknowledged in yesterday's press conference that Junts will not sign "now" the pact for Catalan, "not because we don't believe it's necessary." In fact, the president of Junts said that "it is very necessary." But he admitted that they link the pact to the official status of Catalan in the EU, that is, to the fulfillment of their demand to President Pedro Sánchez.

In other words, Junts doesn't adhere to the pact to prevent ERC from taking credit while the measure they proposed remains hanging in the air. Puigdemont also calls for waiting for the Constitutional Court's ruling on the 25%. For him, these two things are essential because "a national pact is not the same with these elements against as it is in favor."

Puigdemont rejects the pact for Catalan but blames PSC and its partners. "A national pact must include everyone," he warned, "especially the main opposition party." Puigdemont tries to pressure in this way to postpone the pact.

The CUP also says "no"

The CUP has also not signed the Pacte per la Llengua "because it is a propaganda tool in the hands of PSC." The CUP members consider that "the main threat to Catalan in Catalonia is the Spanish State. Adhering to constitutional legality to defend the language is not addressing the survival of Catalan at its root," said Laia Estrada.

The CUP agrees with Puigdemont that the pact can't be approved until the Constitutional Court's ruling on linguistic immersion is known. The pro-independence group calls for "bold and brave" proposals and defending the language "without complexes." Their model is "independence" and a "change of model" to build a country with "a language for everyone."

Esquerra's triumphalism

ERC enthusiastically defended the pact, highlighting its significant economic contribution, and reproached Junts for politicizing the language. "The country wouldn't understand that, in moments of threat to Catalan, we don't all come together," said the republican communication secretary, Isaac Albert.

For ERC, the judicial threat to the linguistic immersion model is "one more reason" to join the pact. "The language is too important to have certain attitudes," he reproached Carles Puigdemont's group.

The pact has also been signed by Òmnium Cultural and the Plataforma per la Llengua. Two heavily subsidized social entities linked to Esquerra's orbit. Their adherence adds pressure to Junts and the CUP, who with their "no" once again break the strategic unity of the independence movement.