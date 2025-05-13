VIDEO | New failure of the pro-separatism movement: their lie about European justice is confirmed

At this point, no one doubts anymore that the independence process was a farce led by politicians willing to deceive anyone. However, one of the many lies they told still stood minimally. Do you remember when they kept repeating that there is no justice in Spain and that they would only find it in Europe and its courts? Well, that was also a lie. One more.

Just this past week, the pro-independence movement received two judicial blows in the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), which dismissed several cases. On one hand, a lawsuit filed by Josep Costa for alleged illegal detention, which turned out to be legal. Meanwhile, also dismissed, for alleged illegal espionage on Quim Torra and also on Josep Costa. Let's remember, former vice president of Parliament for Junts per Catalunya.

The case of Josep Costa is quite curious. He already accumulates up to 6 judicial defeats in the European Court of Human Rights. Now, the former vice president of Parliament says that one can't trust this court to deliver justice on the Catalan issue. Now! After years of telling us that "Europe will not allow it." And that there is justice in Europe.

But beyond these cases, the interesting thing is to see the overall picture. There is a Twitter account that is compiling all the cases filed by pro-independence leaders in the European Court of Human Rights. The result is devastating. All archived, inadmissible, or not accepted. Cases affecting Artur Mas, Carme Forcadell, Jordi Cuixart, Quim Torra, Toni Comín, Carles Puigdemont, Eulalia Raguant, Jordi Sánchez, Francesc Homs… That is, there are cases from all the pro-independence parties: Junts, Esquerra, and the CUP. And all have ended the same: in nothing.

In short, this is just another chapter of the farce that the process represented. Where politicians from Junts, Esquerra, and the CUP sold a bill of goods that has been proven to be broken.