Outrage after robbery leaves 91-year-old woman in serious condition in Manresa

Catalonia citizens have been showing their outrage for some time over the increase in insecurity. The anger is greater when the victims are vulnerable people. Like the 91-year-old woman who will have to undergo surgery after being the victim of a violent robbery in Manresa (Barcelona).

This is the second elderly woman to fall victim to a violent robbery in just a few days in Manresa. The incident has sparked a cascade of reactions on X. People are calling out ERC mayor Marc Aloy and parties that are lenient with crime.

The facts

The events took place at midday on Wednesday. An elderly woman was assaulted in downtown Manresa by a woman who stole her watch and threw her to the ground. The victim was taken to the hospital with a broken femur (femur) and will have to undergo surgery.

The thief used the "hug" technique to try to steal the victim's watch. The arrival of the victim's husband caused the striker to throw the elderly woman to the ground, causing her serious injuries. She then got into a car that was waiting for her to flee the scene.

Two witnesses raised the alarm and several Mossos patrols were deployed to locate the suspicious vehicle. Police are keeping the investigation open, while outrage spreads in Manresa. Just a week ago, another woman tried to kill an 89-year-old elderly woman by hitting her with stones, leaving her seriously injured.

In this case, the events are attributed to the alleged mental disorders of the striker, a 22-year-old woman who has been sent to prison. Manresa is one of the cities where crime has increased the most—by 7.7% (7.7%) in the past year.

Outrage

Front Nacional de Catalunya (FNC) councilor Sergi Perramon has spoken out about these incidents. He stated that "there are crimes that were previously unthinkable," and blamed "guarantee-based policies" for the current situation. He said it is urgent to "set limits."

Beyond politics, Manresa residents have shown their outrage on X.

There are many messages insulting the striker and her accomplices. "If someone is capable of doing this to a 91-year-old woman, forgive me but she doesn't even deserve prison," suggests an outraged neighbor. "All because of welcome refugees, progressives, and the scum," points out another comment.

The messages convey a lot of anger and dismay at the decline Manresa has been experiencing for some time. "Let the elections come already," asks a Manresa resident. Many say that "we must put an end" to the parties that, actively or passively, protect crime.

A female resident says that "going out in the city if you're an elderly person is very scary," and directly blames the mayor for turning Manresa into "a den of crime." A male resident states that "Manresa is now a trench," and recommends "getting the elderly and children out of there." For many, Manresa is "a lost city" and the only thing left is "to flee."