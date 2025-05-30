Waterloo snubs Feijóo and strengthens its romance with Pedro Sánchez

After the latest PSOE scandal, Alberto Núñez Feijóo came out yesterday with the proposal of a motion of no confidence against President Pedro Sánchez. The first to respond was Gabriel Rufián, who, as expected, gave a resounding "no." The position of Junts was still unknown; meanwhile, after hours of silence, they also replied negatively.

| Europa Press

It was the party's secretary general, Jordi Turull, who said that Feijóo must be "out of his mind" to ask for this after his offensive against Catalan in Europe. This was essentially the same thing Rufián said. At E-Notícies, we already warned this Wednesday that the battle for Catalan in the EU had left Carles Puigdemont with no alternative but to go down with President Pedro Sánchez.

It was therefore predictable that both ERC and Junts would reject the proposal. Both parties have eased tensions with PSOE in recent weeks. They need a certain degree of stability and to keep President Pedro Sánchez in office to obtain the amnesty and the commitments that remain unfulfilled.

With the "no" to Feijóo, Waterloo confirms that they're willing to submit to PSOE no matter what until the end. In fact, the most striking thing about all this hasn't been the rejection of the motion of no confidence, but the absolute lack of criticism from the separatist parties toward PSOE. To such an extent that even Yolanda Díaz has been harsher with President Pedro Sánchez than Rufián and Turull.

Junts trapped in the Sanchista bloc

As we already reported yesterday, the separatist parties are now preparing to negotiate the approval of next year's budget. In recent weeks, the two blocs have become entrenched—PP and Vox on one side, and the government and its partners on the other. Most importantly, the doors have been closed to possible defections from one bloc to the other.

Carles Puigdemont has become trapped in the Sanchista bloc and no longer has a way back. He'll continue voting with PP on economic, migration, and energy measures. At the same time, he'll keep supporting a government in ruins dragged down by a decadent left.

This is the price of an erratic strategy that doesn't take legislative action into account but rather the party's tactical interests. In this case, the very survival of Puigdemont's political project. It seems that everything Puigdemont does is aimed at obtaining the amnesty.

Waterloo's greatest fear is that President Pedro Sánchez will call elections next summer without having fulfilled his commitments. That's why Puigdemont needs to remain a loyal ally of President Pedro Sánchez. Once he has obtained the amnesty, he'll be able to get rid of the socialists to pursue his run for the presidency of the Generalitat.