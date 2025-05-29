Visegrad24 will have a Spanish version thanks to EDATV

Media outlets EDATV, La Derecha Diario, and Visegrad24 have announced a strategic alliance to launch the Spanish edition of Visegrad24, thus consolidating "an international alliance to confront disinformation and the dominant political correctness in traditional media."

This new collaboration seeks to generate informational synergies on a global scale, focusing on topics that, according to the outlets, receive little objective coverage in the mainstream press. Among these are illegal immigration, the 2030 Agenda, gender ideology, and jihadist terrorism, issues that affect numerous countries and that the alliance believes are often treated with bias by media controlled by globalist and left-wing interests.

EDATV, founded in Spain by Javier Negre, has positioned itself in just five years as the most influential political outlet on social media within the country, as well as being one of the most criticized by the current government. Meanwhile, La Derecha Diario, created in 2019 by Juan Carreira and Ezequiel Acuña, is one of the leading outlets in the Spanish-speaking world and was the only one to publicly support Javier Milei's presidential candidacy in Argentina. In 2024, Javier Negre acquired 50% of this outlet, which already has international editions in countries such as Uruguay, Bolivia, Ecuador, Mexico, and the Dominican Republic.

Visegrad24, founded in 2020 by Stefan Tompson, is the most viral outlet in Europe and the Middle East, recognized for its coverage of geopolitical news and international conflicts such as the war between Russia and Ukraine or the confrontation between Hamas and Israel.

The three outlets share a common philosophy: they emerged with low-cost structures and with the direct support of their followers, without relying on public funding. They act as a counterweight to traditional media, which they accuse of selling their editorial lines to governments and of not adapting to new technologies. The alliance highlights that their formats, based on social media, allowed them to grow significantly during the pandemic, in a context of distrust toward conventional media.

Together, these outlets surpassed more than one and a half trillion (1.5 trillion) impressions in April on platforms such as X and Instagram. Their content has been shared by renowned international political figures, including Argentine President Javier Milei, Salvadoran Nayib Bukele, former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, businessman Elon Musk, President of the Community of Madrid Isabel Díaz Ayuso, and Vox leader Santiago Abascal.

The alliance between EDATV, La Derecha Diario, and Visegrad24 has also attracted the attention of various left-wing governments, who have persecuted and publicly attacked their founders for defending what they call freedom and truth.

With this agreement, these outlets position themselves as the most viral media group worldwide in political matters, and strengthen their commitment to alternative and direct communication with their audiences.