Oriol Junqueras, excited about Pope Leo XIV: The comments are priceless

The appointment of Robert Francis Prevost as the new Pope has caused a sensation worldwide. Pope Leo XIV, the first American Pope in history, was very close to Francis. In his first speech, he claimed the legacy of his predecessor and made a call for peace and dialogue.

His appointment has caused particular satisfaction among progressives, who see in him a successor to Pope Francis's legacy. They believe he can complete the Church's reform initiated by Jorge Bergoglio. In Catalonia, Pope Leo XIV has a very devoted fan.

This is Oriol Junqueras, the president of ERC who has declared himself many times as a practicing Catholic. On his social media, he celebrated the election of the new Pope, whom he defined as a "brave missionary, committed to the renewal of the episcopate." Recently orphaned of joys, the ERC leader celebrated this small victory without avoiding the predictable harsh comments on X.

Oriol Junqueras's excitement with the new Pope

Oriol Junqueras, a man of faith, has predicted that Leo XIV "will deepen the line initiated by Pope Francis and promote a path of peace." He referred precisely to his papal name to support his desire.

Junqueras says he chose his name in homage to Leo XIII, "promoter of the Church's social doctrine." Which for him is "a whole sign of the path of social commitment and modernization that will guide his pontificate."

His publication has provoked laughter on X, as Junqueras is popularly known in Catalonia as "el mossèn" (the priest). Not only for his religious devotion but also for the sermons he usually gives.

They laugh at him

"Know that this tweet won't save you from hell, no matter how many sermons you raise to heaven, the harm you've done will follow you," reads one of those comments. "Become a monk and leave us alone," says another. "You should have run yourself, you who are such a good person," they comment.

"Become Pope and destroy the Church in two days, as you know," comments someone with malice. There are several messages that once again take the opportunity to ask him to leave. They call him "ridiculous" and remind him that "in a few years your beloved church will be persecuted by cruel and murderous Islam."

It's clear that Junqueras doesn't arouse much sympathy. The ERC leader is trying to revive the party by shifting to the left, but he is encountering resistance within the formation itself. He recently lost the primaries in Barcelona, and his alliance with the PSC in the Generalitat is also floundering.