Foreigners already make up half of the population between 25 and 40 years old in Catalonia.

The National Institute of Statistics (INE) has provided new population data that should prompt reflection in Catalonia. According to the new data, the population in Catalonia has increased by 1% in one year, reaching 8,124,368 inhabitants. The increase is based on the positive growth of the migratory balance.

Two data points are particularly noteworthy. One, that the percentage of the total number of foreigners over the Catalan population has surpassed 25% for the first time. That is, one in four people living in Catalonia was born abroad.

| Europa Press

The other, that half of the population between 25 and 40 years old in Catalonia are of foreign origin. In both cases, it is the highest figure reached so far. This indicates a continued increase in the foreign population in Catalonia.

This contrasts with the decline of those born in Catalonia: between January and April, 14,500 people arrived from outside, while there are 10,000 fewer native inhabitants.

Demographic replacement

Some sectors refer to this process as "demographic replacement." It is the term coined to refer to the progressive loss of the native population and its replacement by the foreign population. There are several factors behind this phenomenon.

One of them is precisely the exponential increase of the foreign population of childbearing age. The cultures most present in Catalonia have birth rates that double or triple those of the natives. Therefore, these populations grow very quickly while the native population decreases.

Other factors are socioeconomic, due to the lack of prospects for youth and couples. And also cultural, such as the demonization of motherhood and family by institutions and media.

Also in Spain

Although more pronounced, the situation in Catalonia is neither isolated nor unrelated to what is happening in Spain. According to the INE, the Spanish population has increased by 75,856 people to 49,153,849 inhabitants in the first quarter of 2025. It is also a historical record, driven by the increase in migration.

The number of foreigners in Spain increased by 95,363 people between January and April, and the native population decreased by 19,498 people. In Spain, there are already 6,947,711 foreigners. Those born in Spain decreased by 42,165, while those born abroad increased by 118,030.