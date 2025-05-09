The change in leadership at Sociedad Civil Catalana favors its approach to Illa's government.

Catalan Civil Society, the most representative constitutionalist entity in Catalonia, will change its leadership. Its president Elda Mata has announced that she will leave her position on May 30, amid a distancing from Salvador Illa's Govern. Her departure opens a new scenario of rapprochement with the Govern to gain influence in regional politics.

The easing of tensions with the PSC government takes shape with the more than likely rise of former socialist Álex Ramos to the presidency of SCC. The entity acknowledges that there are discrepancies with the Illa Govern's strategy. But they are also aware that they need to approach it to defend constitutionalism in Catalonia.

Elda Mata, a businesswoman critical of the nationalist drift in Catalonia, joined Catalan Civil Society in 2019 and was appointed president three years later. Her term has been marked by the entity's fight against amnesty. But also by the pursuit of greater cross-cutting support within its ranks.

Her vice president, Álex Ramos, was precisely part of the socialist activism that swelled the ranks of SCC during the Procés. Ramos was one of the promoters of the large demonstration against separatism in the face of the 2017 referendum threat. A demonstration attended by Salvador Illa, who from the opposition actively supported the work of Catalan Civil Society.

From trust to distancing

Salvador Illa's arrival to the presidency of the Generalitat caused hopes in constitutionalism. Catalan Civil Society offered a vote of trust to Salvador Illa's promises to bury the process in Catalonia. But the hope soon faded.

The entity applauded some symbolic gestures of the new President, but harshly criticized the concessions to ERC within the framework of the investiture agreement. Mata also led the confrontation with the amnesty law promoted by the socialists. As the months passed, hope turned into cooling, and this into distancing.

At the same time, Elda Mata has wanted to distance herself from the political parties that she believes have betrayed the constitutionalists in Catalonia. In parallel, she has worked to strengthen ties with the Catalan business community. Something that can also help rebuild bridges with the Illa Govern, which still has the favor of the business sector.

A new stage

The new leadership will have the mission of facing a new stage marked by the latent challenge of independence. This requires approaching power again, despite the differences, to become influential once more. Ramos seems to be the right man for it.

Leaders of the Catalan PP like Alejandro Fernández and Juan Milián have highlighted Elda Mata's figure after announcing her resignation. They have described her as a brave and committed woman.

Mata leaves the entity just when constitutionalism has regained the majority in Parliament, but the process still holds power.