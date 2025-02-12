The Supreme Court Confirms Laura Borràs's 4-Year Prison Sentence for Corruption

The Supreme Court has upheld the corruption conviction of Laura Borràs, former president of the Parliament of Catalonia and former president of Junts. This conviction stipulates that she must serve a sentence of 4 and a half years in prison. It also includes 13 years of disqualification and a fine of 36,000 euros, after being found guilty of several offenses related to her management at the head of the Institució de les Lletres Catalanes (ILC) between 2013 and 2018.

Borràs was convicted of administrative malfeasance, document forgery, and inducing the commission of forgery in commercial documents. Her involvement focused on the irregular awarding of the creation of the ILC's web portal, a project valued at 335,700 euros. Through 18 minor contracts, Borràs facilitated this hiring to an acquaintance. This constituted an act of manipulation and falsification in legal and administrative procedures.

In her defense, Borràs had requested the application of the Amnesty Law approved in June 2024. However, the Supreme Court dismissed this appeal. It argued that the offenses of malfeasance and forgery in which she is involved have no link to the process. The defense argued that the facts were of a political nature, but the court emphasized that the nature of the offenses was administrative and had no relation to Catalan politics.

The TSJC Must Now Execute the Sentence

This ruling comes after the High Court of Justice of Catalonia (TSJC) had already issued a guilty verdict in 2023, which is now confirmed by the high court. It will be the same court that must now execute the sentence and order the imprisonment of the Junts leader. However, Laura Borràs retains the possibility of appealing the decision to the Constitutional Court, which could temporarily suspend the sentence until the final resolution of the appeal.

One of the most discussed issues in the ruling is the proposal for partial pardon suggested by the TSJC in its sentence. The court had pointed out that the penalty imposed for document forgery offenses was disproportionate. This opened the door to a possible partial pardon. This measure is justified by the fact that the legislator had established an especially severe sanction for this type of offense, without adequately considering its context.

The case of Laura Borràs remains relevant, not only because of her conviction but also because of the political figure she represents. The former president of the Parliament, who was one of the most visible leaders of the Catalan independence process, now faces the consequences of a series of administrative irregularities that occurred during her time at the head of the ILC.

The Supreme Court's decision puts an end, for the moment, to a phase of the judicial process, but the resolution of the appeals that Borràs may present is still pending. The former Junts leader has maintained her political stance throughout the trial, but she must now face the legal consequences of her actions in public management.