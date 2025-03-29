The PP of L'Hospitalet Denounces an Illegal Selling Point: Incivility and Insecurity

The Partido Popular of L'Hospitalet has reported the proliferation of the illegal market on Severo Ochoa Avenue, located in the Pubilla Casas neighborhood. According to the party, this activity has caused growing discontent among residents and shopkeepers. Citizens feel increasingly affected by unauthorized street vending.

Members of the PP criticize the municipal government for not adequately addressing the problem. In the words of the popular spokesperson, Sonia Esplugas, the socialist government team "looks the other way" in the face of a situation that has been affecting the area for years. Esplugas highlights that the items sold at the site, such as clothing and accessories, are often of dubious origin, many of them salvaged from the trash or even stolen.

Councilor David Sánchez has also spoken on the matter, recalling that at the last plenary session he requested information about the illegal market. On his social media, Sánchez asked if the Guardia Urbana had received complaints from residents and if any measures had been taken in this regard. According to him, this market generates "incivility" and harms the established businesses in the area:

Neighborhood residents have reported that street vending blocks sidewalks and roads, hindering passage and affecting coexistence. The situation worsens during weekends when vendors set up in public spaces, occupying areas that should be free for pedestrians.

Public Order and Social Assistance

The Partido Popular has demanded an increase in police presence in the area from the local government. They also criticize the lack of coordination between the security forces of L'Hospitalet and nearby municipalities, such as Esplugues de Llobregat, which are also affected by the expansion of this illegal activity. According to the PP, this lack of control has allowed the market to become a "focus of insecurity" for residents.

Esplugas has also emphasized the need to address the problem from a social perspective. Instead of limiting it to a public order solution, the PP proposes the intervention of social services to offer job alternatives to street vendors. This measure would allow people in vulnerable situations to find solutions that do not involve illegal vending.