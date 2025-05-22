Pedro Sánchez's new nod to Morocco: driver's license without exam or prior appointment

President Pedro Sánchez's government has implemented a measure that facilitates the process for foreign citizens, especially Moroccans, to obtain a Spanish driver's license. It will be through a digital system created by the Dirección General de Tráfico (DGT). Those who already have a driving permit from countries with a bilateral agreement with Spain will be able to exchange it without needing to take the practical exam or make an appointment.

This initiative aims to alleviate the congestion of in-person appointments. But it has caused controversy, especially due to the possible ease it grants to applicants.

The digital exchange system, launched by the DGT, has transformed a process that used to be complicated into a much more accessible option.

Previously, applicants had to go through a series of bureaucratic steps. Like making an appointment, verifying the permit with the authority of the country of origin, and undergoing a medical examination. Also, in some cases, passing additional exams for certain types of professional licenses.

Now, this process is considerably simplified by being able to start online. It allows only one visit to the Traffic offices to deliver the original license and receive a provisional authorization while the final license arrives by mail.

Moroccans, main beneficiaries

Although the measure is not limited only to Morocco, the Maghreb country is one of the main beneficiaries. This is due to its inclusion in the bilateral agreement with Spain. Other countries that also benefit from this measure are:

Algeria

Bolivia

Brazil

Chile

Colombia

Ecuador

Philippines

Honduras

Macedonia

Moldova

New Zealand

Panama

Paraguay

Dominican Republic

Serbia

Tunisia

Türkiye

For all these countries, the digital procedure requires electronic verification of the permit with the competent authority. If the permit is validated, the applicant receives an email confirming that they can continue with the process. Otherwise, the process is canceled.

The objective of this measure, according to the DGT, is to reduce the saturation of in-person procedures, which has caused long waiting lists. However, the implementation of this system has raised several criticisms.

Criticisms of the government's new measure

Some argue that it could relax controls and create inequalities in access to rights such as driving. Additionally, there is concern that this measure could have side effects. Such as an increase in migration, and that it could have a negative impact on the labor market, especially in the transportation sector.

Concerns also revolve around the possible risks associated with the ease of this system. Critics point out that if verification controls are not properly managed, there could be an increase in the number of fraudulent permits. Moreover, the fact that thousands of foreign citizens can obtain the Spanish license without going through the usual tests has sparked debate about fairness in access to this right.

In summary, the digital exchange system promoted by President Pedro Sánchez's government aims to facilitate obtaining a driver's license for citizens of countries with agreements with Spain. But it has also opened up a wide range of questions about its social and labor implications.

Although the measure may benefit many, especially Moroccan citizens, its implementation raises questions about security, control, and the impact on the economy and employment.