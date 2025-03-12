New Manipulation by Subsidized Press Against Aliança Catalana and Sílvia Orriols

Today we talk about a new case of information manipulation by the subsidized press. A case that demonstrates, once again, how Catalan media protect the system with interested narratives and attack those who endanger their privileges.

How can it be that an irregularity of 300 euros makes the front page while one of 315,000 euros is silenced? Today I bring to the channel the latest manipulation by media like Diari ARA, RAC1, Nació Digital, or Vilaweb. Media that, without the public money they receive in subsidies from Generalitat, would have to close or lay off a large part of their staff. Surely this is what explains why they have gone from being journalists to being system activists.