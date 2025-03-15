Giorgia Meloni Gives Irene Montero a Lesson on How to Protect Women

The official narrative has told us that Irene Montero was the most feminist minister in history and that Giorgia Meloni is a fascist. The former Spanish Minister of Equality always opposed increasing punishments to reduce gender violence. The data indicate that during her term, not only did violence against women not decrease, but crimes and sexual assaults increased.

| Europa Press

The Italian Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, has presented a bill to toughen penalties for gender violence. It will even consider life imprisonment in cases such as murder or rape. A brave measure that aims to reduce violence against women.

The Meloni Government thus fulfills one of its electoral promises, which was related to a tough stance against crime. In this case, femicide will become a separately classified crime associated with harsher penalties. The Italian Prime Minister demonstrates her commitment to this scourge and confronts the lenient conception of the most radical feminism.

An Ambitious Law to End Gender Violence

Italy is a country particularly affected by violence against women. In 2024, all records were broken with one femicide every three days, which has increased calls for tougher penalties. The step now taken by the Italian Government represents a turning point in the prosecution of this crime.

The bill, which will now have to go through a long process before being approved, focuses mainly on femicides. But it goes further and also toughens penalties for crimes such as harassment and abuse when there is an aggravating factor of gender domination.

If it ends up being approved, prisoners for the most serious gender violence crimes will not have the right to prison benefits like other inmates. Additionally, practices such as genital mutilation or spraying a woman's face with acid will be prosecuted. Furthermore, judicial protocols will be reformed to provide more direct attention to victims.

The Left in Spain Opposes

The legislative reform promoted in Italy opens a path in Spain, where parties like Vox have proposed toughening penalties for murderers and rapists. Parties like PSOE and Podemos opposed it. Moreover, the "only yes is yes" law promoted by the left has resulted in nearly a thousand rapists having their sentences reduced.

| Europa Press

The left in Spain remains essentially anti-punitive. This means they oppose toughening penalties for several reasons. They not only think it is useless but also see it as an infringement on the essential rights of criminals and prisoners.

While the left resists abandoning this narrative, the numbers of women raped and murdered continue to rise year after year. Even after having had the most feminist Ministry of Equality in history.