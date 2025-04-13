A PSC City Council Organizes a Sexual Education Workshop for Elementary School Children

The Reus City Council has sparked controversy after announcing a sexual education workshop for elementary school children. The institution communicated that the group of "advisors of the Fifth Children's Council" met to discuss how to improve sexual health in the city. Two photographs of a class of young children were then attached.

The post has reached more than thirteen thousand views on social media, unleashing a wave of criticism and reactions. Many users expressed their outrage at the association of sexuality with childhood. Various comments on social media questioned the appropriateness of elementary school children participating in these debates. "5-year-old children debating this topic?" wrote one of the users in response to the post.

Some users even said they thought the post was from a "parody account." Others, however, wondered if parents have been informed about this kind of activity. But the unanimous reaction was disbelief at the normalization of these educational measures: "what a damn madhouse."

| Europa Press

A Broader Debate

The debate extends to Catalan politics with the recent proposal by the Govern to implement comprehensive sexual education in Preschool and Elementary starting in the 2025-2026 school year. The measure has been supported by left-wing parties, including PSC, ERC, Comuns, and CUP. However, the opposition, led by PP, Vox, and Aliança Catalana, has firmly rejected this initiative.

Supporters of affective-sexual education argue that it is vital to combat gender stereotypes. They believe these programs help prevent abuse and promote relationships based on respect and equality. Nevertheless, the opposition sees this measure as an attempt at ideological indoctrination, considering it inappropriate for young children.

Recently, this debate has led to tense scenes in Parliament. The leader of PP, Alejandro Fernández, was very harsh with President Illa, telling him to "leave our children alone for once." Meanwhile, the Govern assures that this kind of educational intervention is endorsed by the council of experts.