The Mayor of Figueres Issues Another SOS After Incident with Injured Minor

Figueres has become one of the crime hotspots in Catalonia. This weekend it was the scene of an incident in which a minor was injured with a firearm. After the incident, many versions began to circulate, so the mayor himself, Jordi Masquef, wanted to clarify the facts firsthand.

| Europa Press

Through a video on social media, the Junts mayor in Figueres has sent a message to the residents of the municipality. Especially, "to the parents who have teenage children."

Message from the Mayor of Figueres

The mayor acknowledges that the news has greatly affected all the residents, and he wanted to show his understanding. "I understand and share your concern," he expressed.

He also took the opportunity to inform that the minor "is improving favorably in the intensive care unit of the Josep Trueta Hospital.

Masquef has denied the initial reports that suggested the minor was injured in an attempt to steal his mobile phone. There were even rumors that the boy had lost his life. "That's why I humbly ask you to be very careful when spreading information that is not verified," he claimed.

The mayor explained the truth, based on the initial investigations by the Mossos d'Esquadra. Apparently, the boys made it all up to avoid admitting that a gun went off while they were handling it.

The investigation is ongoing, mainly focused on clarifying how these minors could have access to a firearm. This is where the mayor wanted to emphasize his message. He said it is "very serious" that minors in the city can have access to firearms.

More Police Presence and Controls

"When the city council asks for more police presence and controls, we don't do it on a whim," said the mayor. He warned once again of "the complex reality" that the city is experiencing, "and we can't ignore it and look the other way."

The mayor of Figueres, Jordi Masquef, has once again demanded "the police resources we deserve so that incidents like this do not happen again." Jordi Masquef is part of the group of Catalan mayors who criticize the leniency of governments and call for a tougher stance against crime.

Figueres is a place greatly affected by crime, due to its proximity to the border with France. In recent years, the situation has become more complicated. This very weekend, a mother expressed her concern about the lack of security.

She reports that her 13-year-old daughter has been harassed twice in the last month while walking alone on the street. "Figueres has a big problem, crime through the roof, insecurity, youth not studying, men filling terraces at all times," she warned on X.