Manu Reyes Stands Up and Evicts Squatters: 'I'm the Mayor of Castelldefels'

The mayor of Castelldefels, along with the mayor of Badalona, Xavier García Albiol, leads the fight against squatting. In fact, Manu Reyes copied the Albiol model by promoting an anti-squatting office in a city especially affected by break-ins. The mayor thus reproduces the strategy that is yielding such good results in Badalona.

Not only with the creation of this office, but also by hitting the streets and confronting the squatters directly. With this, Albiol and Reyes send a clear message to the criminals. Although the current laws protect them, they are not welcome in Badalona and Castelldefels.

In the same way Albiol did a few weeks ago, the mayor of Castelldefels, Manu Reyes, confronted some squatters. In the end, he managed to get them to voluntarily leave the property. The images were recorded and have been shared on X by the mayor himself, as a warning to other squatters.

Manages to Evict a Couple of Squatters

On Wednesday night, the mayor of Castelldefels managed to get a couple of squatters to voluntarily leave an apartment they had illegally occupied. It happened in the Canyars neighborhood. Thanks to the collaboration between neighbors, Local Police, and Mossos d'Esquadra, he prevented an occupation that could have caused serious inconveniences to the community.

The operation began when the neighbors quickly alerted the authorities. They had seen the squatters entering the property. From that moment, the Local Police and the Mossos acted swiftly.

When Mayor Reyes learned of the situation, he personally went to the scene. From the street, he engaged in conversation with the squatters, who were on the building's balcony. Although at first one of the squatters denied having entered the residence, finally, after a talk with Reyes, he agreed to leave the property without resorting to violence.

"I'm the Mayor of the City"

The verbal confrontation between the mayor and the squatters was tense at certain moments. While the female squatter admitted they had entered the apartment illegally, the man was more defiant.

Although he tried to downplay the situation, claiming he had been there for some time, the mayor made it clear that he was acting illegally. "You are neither the owner nor a tenant; you are occupying the residence without rights," Reyes told him. In response to the squatter's provocations, questioning his role, the mayor firmly replied: "I'm the mayor of the city."

The operation concluded without serious incidents. When the squatters decided to leave, Mayor Reyes celebrated the operation's success with the neighbors and congratulated both the local police and the Mossos. "The collaboration between the community and the security forces has been essential. I thank everyone who got involved," Reyes stated.

All Together Against the Squatters

Reyes did not hesitate to share the good news through his social media, where he showed a video of the conversation. In the message, he thanked the quick intervention of the neighbors and the security forces. "Today, thanks to the quick response of the neighbors and the police, we have prevented an illegal occupation in Canyars," the mayor expressed.

This incident has made clear the commitment of the mayor of Castelldefels to the safety and well-being of the neighbors. After the operation's success, he reiterated that he will continue fighting against illegal occupations and will take similar measures in the future if necessary. "I will defend our neighbors, no matter who it bothers," the mayor emphasized.

The actions of Reyes and the security forces have been an example of how cooperation between citizens and the police can prevent major problems. The mayor, with his direct intervention, has shown that Castelldefels will not allow illegal occupation situations that could affect the community to persist.