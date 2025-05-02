Polls Aren't Going Well: Carles Puigdemont Dresses as a Unionist for May 1

Junts is going through an evident crisis of trust that its president, Carles Puigdemont, wants to weather by covering the entire ideological spectrum. From the far right, to compete with Aliança Catalana, to the radical left, to overshadow CUP.

| Europa Press

The May 1st protest day has given him the perfect opportunity to resort to opportunism and don the unionist suit. The president of Junts has published a tweet that even CUP itself would sign. But Catalans have already figured him out, and his message on X has once again provoked a multitude of criticisms and mockery.

The Most Leftist Puigdemont

Puigdemont has advocated for "the defense and conquest of labor rights," recalling that "it has cost many human lives throughout history." He has also shown concern for "the violation of these rights worldwide."

That's why he has remembered "the pioneers who gave their lives to defend the essential rights of workers." Puigdemont has spoken out against "abuses, exploitation, and slavery." Faced with new challenges, he has appealed to "the defense of the rights achieved."

He has taken the opportunity to criticize the "far-right" and their attempt to "trivialize the symbolism of May 1st." In a clear attempt to once again position himself as a scourge of the far-right, the president of Junts has this time donned the worker's overalls. "They would do well to remember," he said, "that the right to rest has not always been recognized."

Junts Shows Its Most Woke Profiles

The May 1st worker's advocacy has allowed Junts to unleash its most woke current. Deputy Agustí Colomines has called to "take to the streets" to demand "a Catalan minimum wage and improved pensions."

Colomines represents the leftist current within Junts, which coexists with the more convergent and right-wing sector. That's why Junts is capable of defending a tax cut and the interests of entrepreneurs one day. The next day, standing alongside unions to demand labor improvements with the most woke phraseology.

Despite yesterday's posturing, it should be remembered that Junts has shifted to the right to distance itself from Salvador Illa's Govern. On X, it advocates for labor rights and the minimum wage. But in Parliament, it advocates for tax cuts and economic liberalization while trying to gain influence in the business community.

Not Convincing

Puigdemont's stance is no longer convincing. His post on X has been filled with comments asking if he has suddenly become a CUP supporter overnight. Also reproaching him for advocating labor rights while leading a space historically aligned with entrepreneurs.

| Europa Press

Among the comments, some clown emojis posted by ERC's candidate in Mataró, Silvia Saiz, stand out.

Comments like this also draw attention: "Sometimes a timely retreat is dignified. Perhaps it's time to stop making a fool of yourself with these speeches that pretend to be those of a great statesman and are not."

Agustí Colomines's message hasn't been very convincing either. He is reproached for his migration model based on "importing cheap labor that undermines wages and workers' rights." In addition to "bringing in many people who live off social aid funded by workers' taxes."