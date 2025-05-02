Raval Residents Point to Jaume Collboni for the 'Failure' of the Pla Endreça

Jaume Collboni arrived at Barcelona's city hall with the promise to bring order and clean up the city. From there, the Pla Endreça was born, a shock plan against insecurity and incivility in the Ciutat Vella district. It included fines of up to 600 euros for littering in public spaces, with the intention of stopping the "vicious circle" of dirtiness.

But the expectations caused have lagged behind the daily reality in neighborhoods like Raval. Faced with the dirt accumulating in the streets, residents have erupted and are pointing directly at the socialist mayor.

The Xarxa Veïnal del Raval, a network of neighborhood residents, has expressed their concern through a series of tweets. In their opinion, the actions taken so far have not been sufficient to solve the underlying problem. They point out that, although the campaign has achieved short-term results, these have not been lasting.

For them, the key lies not only in reinforcing cleaning but in creating a waste management strategy that is more effective and sustainable in the long term. One of the points they criticize the most is the lack of a comprehensive policy involving all the neighborhood's stakeholders.

The measures implemented so far have not taken into account the active participation of residents, businesses, and other local entities. This has been pointed out as one of the main factors for the Pla Endreça not achieving the desired transformation.

Proposal from the Residents

Members of the Xarxa Veïnal are calling for the creation of a working group with the participation of neighborhood entities. In this group, the impact of the measures adopted should be evaluated, and possible improvements proposed. They consider it essential that the plan doesn't remain just a pilot test but becomes a long-term strategy.

Another criticized aspect is the possible stigmatization of the Raval neighborhood. Some residents fear that the Pla Endreça reinforces the district's negative image by exclusively associating it with dirtiness and incivility. According to the Xarxa Veïnal, this approach could be counterproductive, as it contributes to the marginalization of the area instead of promoting its improvement.

Additionally, they point out that one of the main problems is the lack of policies that foster a sense of belonging to the neighborhood. When people feel part of their community, they are more likely to take care of their environment.

Finally, the Xarxa Veïnal del Raval has emphasized that a true solution can't be based solely on punitive or cleaning measures. A broader and collaborative approach is necessary, promoting the shared responsibility of all involved parties.

Security, Another Concern

Along with cleanliness, security is the other major concern for Raval residents. The neighborhood has long been suffering from an accelerated process of degradation. Drug dens are a constant source of problems, with drug trafficking, fights, assaults, and thefts.

This has turned Raval into one of the most insecure neighborhoods in all of Spain. This very week, images of a man sowing panic through Ciutat Vella with a knife in hand have gone viral. Residents are also calling for more measures to curb crime, especially related to repeat offenses.