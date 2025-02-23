The Mass Murder of Christians That the Left Here Doesn't Want to Talk About

The left has been loudly denouncing the "apartheid" and "genocide" in Gaza for months. The energies dedicated to the Palestinian cause contrast with the silence surrounding the persecution of millions of Christians worldwide. The silence becomes more atrocious in the face of massacres like the one that just occurred in Congo.

The bodies of seventy decapitated Christians have been found inside a church in the Congolese town of Kasanga. The massacre has been attributed to the Islamist group Allied Democratic Forces (ADF). So far, not a single tweet of solidarity from those who usually denounce Israeli attacks on Gaza.

Official data say that 380 million Christians suffer persecution worldwide. One in five Christians in Africa is at risk, and two in five in Asia.

The main persecution usually comes from radical Islamism and theocratic regimes in countries like Afghanistan, Iran, and Yemen. In those places, Christians live in a true apartheid, although in this case, they don't deserve the attention of the left. Why this double standard?

The Congo Massacre

A few days ago, paramilitaries from the Islamic organization ADF stormed a village in northern Congo. They forced its inhabitants out of their homes and took about twenty Christians hostage.

The locals tried to organize a rescue, but the Islamists returned, capturing another fifty people. The hostages were taken to a Protestant church in Kasanga, where they were brutally murdered. There was no mercy even for children, women, and the elderly.

The massacre has caused a wave of panic in the area, where many Christians have fled for fear of reprisals. The exodus of Christians is one of the consequences of the persecution.

Behind the terror are the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), an organization linked to the Islamic State. It is one of the most violent factions in Congo, although lately, they rival other predatory groups. The UN has declared a humanitarian catastrophe in the region, where there are 350,000 refugees (many of them Christians).

Islamophilia and Self-Hatred

The modern left is marked by a strong anti-Christian sentiment that contrasts with its manifest Islamophilia. The causes are diverse, but it largely relates to self-hatred toward the West.

This self-hatred stems from the guilt over the exploitation of third countries by Western empires for centuries. Anti-imperialism and support for decolonization processes are part of their identity. In recent decades, this has combined with cultural relativism.

That's why the left sees Islam as an oppressed religion and Christianity as an oppressor religion. And that's why the "genocide" in Gaza deserves all their attention and the persecution of Christians none.