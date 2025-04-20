'Make the West Great Again': Giorgia Meloni Takes Command of the New Europe

Giorgia Meloni proposed a few months ago that Rome replace Brussels as the capital of the new Europe. The Italian Prime Minister called for a return to European tradition in the face of bureaucratic machinery. Her trip to the United States this week marks a turning point in her rise as a leader of the new Europe.

| Agencia

Since she became President of the Italian government in October 2022, Meloni's stature has continued to grow. The conservative leader challenged the stigmatization of the establishment with pragmatism and political audacity. Her leadership in reforming the union's migration policies elevated her as a candidate to displace the declining bureaucratic elite.

Meloni went to the White House this week to negotiate with Donald Trump on trade relations with the EU. There is no doubt that this has been her most decisive diplomatic trip.

The Italian Prime Minister returned with a commitment on tariffs. But also with an ambitious strategic shift in European foreign action.

The Rome-Washington Axis Displaces Brussels

Giorgia Meloni's trip to the United States had raised great expectations. Her profile as a conservative leader but at the same time an Atlanticist and pro-Ukrainian allowed her to defend European interests from her affinity with Donald Trump. Many saw in this trip the beginning of a new stage in transatlantic relations, and in Meloni the informal negotiator of the EU.

Meloni returns to Rome with Donald Trump's commitment to find a solution for tariffs on European products. The two leaders also showed good rapport on issues such as Ukraine and NATO countries' military spending. Two issues that distance Washington and Rome, but that Trump and Meloni want to address.

Meloni also returns with an important message that marks a new diplomatic line in Europe:

I am here precisely to strengthen the West. Because I believe in the unity of the West. And I simply believe that we have to dialogue and find the best middle path to grow together. That's why I'm here. If I didn't believe it was a reliable partner, I wouldn't be here. My goal is to make the West great again.

Meloni's message is important because it strengthens the ultraconservative front with an air bridge from Washington to Rome. But also because it marks a break with the decadent immobility of anti-Trump European diplomacy. With her pragmatism, the first Italian leader has taken the centrality of foreign action against the hard core of Brussels.

Giorgia Meloni Portrays the Establishment

The hostility of the anti-Trump European front led by President Pedro Sánchez has prevented any rapprochement to Washington. This increases tension with a preferred trading partner, further isolates Europe, and condemns union countries to trade war. In contrast to this position, Meloni has shown that differences can be overcome to reach agreements.

| Europa Press

President Pedro Sánchez's trip to China and his messages against Donald Trump's government put Spain in a very delicate situation amid a tariff war. Emmanuel Macron has also failed in his attempt to bring the United States closer to Ukraine during a summit with the U.S. Secretary of State.

In the face of the impotence of Old Europe represented by Sánchez and Macron, a new Europe led by Giorgia Meloni emerges. Although the formal capital of Europe remains Brussels, Rome has inaugurated a new stage in European international relations.