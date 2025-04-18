Blow to the 'Top Manta' in Several Towns in Catalonia

The "top manta" remains a major issue for security and commerce in Catalonia. This activity has experienced a notable increase in Barcelona, where last year the number of complaints filed in 2023 doubled. Also in Catalonia, where between May and September 2024, 43,000 counterfeit items were seized, resulting in a loss of 12 million euros.

The police have identified at least 23 hotspots of illegal counterfeit product sales in Catalonia. These points are concentrated in the capital, cities in the metropolitan area, coastal locations, and provincial capitals.

This week there have been several police operations that deliver a new blow to the "top manta" in Catalonia. Gradually, the conviction is growing that this phenomenon harms commercial competition, security, and the image of Catalan cities. Although some parties continue to whitewash the "top manta," calling for its legalization and accusing the police of being racist.

Offensive Against 'Top Manta' Grows in Catalonia

The most significant blow was dealt by the Mossos d'Esquadra in El Vendrell (Tarragona), where they dismantled a network supplying counterfeit products to "top manta" vendors. The police seized 1,500 counterfeit products, arrested one person, and are investigating two others for a crime against industrial property.

Another municipality, Calafell, has taken an important step in the fight against the illegal sale of counterfeit products. The City Council will not only confiscate the counterfeits but will also fine buyers with penalties ranging from 200 to 400. "Let everyone be clear that buying sneakers or a bag from the 'top manta' can be very costly," said the Security Councilor, Marc Casellas.

The Barcelona City Council has also decided to intensify the offensive against street vending in the metro. The increased police presence on the streets has caused these vendors to move to the metro. They will now carry out an informational awareness campaign to alert people to the harms of this activity.

Exploitation and Unfair Competition

These are just a few examples of how the offensive by city councils against the "top manta" is growing. For many years, this activity had been whitewashed by political parties and media. But this is changing.

Behind the "top manta" are often mafia networks that enrich themselves by exploiting street vendors. Additionally, their activity causes million-dollar losses to traditional commerce and they do not pay licenses or taxes. This creates unfair competition that affects many honest families who live off small and medium-sized businesses.

The case of the Canovelles market helped to highlight this issue. Up to 400 street vendors overwhelmed the weekly market, which was on the verge of closing, leaving many families without their usual livelihood. Cases like this show the need to act decisively against the "top manta," which also creates a sense of insecurity.