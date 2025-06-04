The Maghrebi man who sexually assaulted an elderly woman in Lleida is already out on the street

A 58-year-old man of Maghrebi origin sexually assaulted an 83-year-old woman in the elevator of her residence in Sant Guim de Freixenet, Lérida. The incident occurred on May 25. The victim reported that the assailant touched her and asked her sexually explicit questions. Despite her pleas for him to leave her alone, the man continued the assault.

The woman managed to get out of the elevator and alerted her grandchildren, who filed the complaint at the Cervera police station. Thanks to the description provided by the victim, Mossos d'Esquadra were able to identify the assailant. However, after being summoned by the judge on June 2, the man was released without precautionary measures.

The judge didn't accept the victim's request to impose a restraining order, which surprised the family. The woman fears for her safety, as she still lives near the assailant. In addition, they claim that the man may have committed similar assaults against two other women, although they haven't reported it out of fear of reprisals.

| Mossos d'Esquadra

A very thorny pattern

This case isn't isolated. In recent decades, several serious sexual assault crimes have involved immigrants, particularly Moroccans. According to data from the Ministry of the Interior, immigrants account for 43.3% of group rapes in Spain. Among them, Moroccans top the list, with 9.5%. Romanians and Ecuadorians follow them in this crime ranking.

These crimes usually occur in enclosed spaces, such as apartments and hotels, but also in schools and on streets. Reports indicate that most of these crimes happen during nighttime recreational activities. High-profile cases, such as the Bilbao gang in 2019, are still under investigation. In Sabadell, for example, a Moroccan was sentenced to 31 years in prison for group rape.

| Europa Press

The involvement of Moroccan immigrants in sexual crimes poses a very thorny debate that broad political sectors don't want to address. This is without prejudice to the fact that institutional feminism preaches all kinds of measures and solutions. For now, these measures haven't curbed the rise in sexual assaults in recent years.