A Machete Fight and a Stabbing Increase Concern in Badalona

Violence in Badalona, the metropolitan area of Barcelona, continues to rise and is causing alarm among residents and authorities. Last Monday, a confrontation with bladed weapons broke out in the area of Pau Piferrer Street. Several individuals, mainly of Pakistani origin, but also Moroccans and Algerians, clashed in the middle of the street. The altercation ended in Antonio Machado Square, where machetes and knives were used.

This episode of violence is just the latest in a series of confrontations between gangs related to drug trafficking. Pakistani mafias have been identified as the main parties responsible for the disputes, which focus on controlling the sale of drugs and beer cans in leisure areas. These groups are fighting for territory and the distribution of these products, which has increased violent acts in the city.

Residents of the area have expressed their growing concern about the insecurity affecting the streets of Badalona. According to reports, the Mossos d'Esquadra received several alerts from residents during the afternoon and evening of Monday. Police officers replied repeatedly, but those involved in the confrontation took refuge in squatted houses. The intervention of the Mossos prevented the situation from worsening, but no arrests have been made so far.

| Europa Press

The mayor of Badalona, Xavier García Albiol, known for his assertiveness, was very critical of the situation and expressed his support for the police's work. Through social media, Albiol celebrated the arrest of an individual with a criminal record who had stabbed another person. The mayor highlighted that the aggressor, also with a criminal record, is hospitalized, and expressed his hope that the striker will be convicted and expelled to Morocco:

Not New

The Investigation Unit of the Badalona police station has opened a new investigation to clarify the events that occurred this Monday. According to police sources consulted by ElCaso, violence among these Pakistani mafias has increased in recent months. Experts indicate that rival gangs are increasing their presence in the city, which is creating an atmosphere of growing insecurity.

Last February, for example, a gruesome murder was recorded in which a man was struck on the head with an ax or machete. This crime is one of several violent incidents related to the Pakistani mafia groups operating in the city. The police continue to investigate these events, while the insecurity situation remains a concern for the inhabitants of Badalona.