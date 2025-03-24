Lluís Llach Calls Those Who Don't Think Like Him 'Idiots,' and Gets Slammed

The president of the ANC, Lluís Llach, has ignited social media with a comment that many describe as arrogant. On his X account, Llach wrote a message yesterday with a disdainful tone toward voters who do not share his project. The post has surpassed 24,000 views and has caused a flood of criticism.

Llach's message alludes to an alleged media manipulation that leads to voting for "idiots." If citizens vote for idiots, Llach explains, it is because they have been made idiots beforehand. To support this theory, Llach has referenced none other than Silvio Berlusconi, Italian politician and media mogul.

| Europa Press

"Berlusconi was right. Make the media idiotize people, and people will end up voting for idiots," he wrote. Immediately afterward, Llach concludes with irony. "We are in that stage. Congratulations to the enthusiastic collaborators, including ours. Happy Sunday":

User Outrage

The responses were quick to arrive, filled with reproaches, indignation, and sarcasm. Some users reminded him that he himself contributed to the deception of the Procés, which was shown as a great political and collective scam. "You applied it in the Procés," one user retorts, reflecting the current political disillusionment in Catalonia.

However, without a doubt, the majority tone of the criticism has to do with the airs of moral superiority conveyed by Llach's message. "Don't be so disdainful of others and see how people feel about you," another pointed out. "Arrogance at this point?" one user said incredulously.

In passing, they also reminded Llach that he is still part of the Procés idiocy. "I don't know why you think you're different. You're one of those who want to idiotize us," one of the users reproached him.

The ANC Places Independence in 2028

Certainly, the ANC has not abandoned the Procés ship. In fact, according to the latest "roadmap" of the ANC, Llach has reinforced the Procés rhetoric. They have even set a new date for independence:

In a document published last February, the ANC maintains that the strategy of the Procés must be to resurrect the conflict with the State. The reason for doing so now is that a climate of social tension will be created, whose explosion will coincide with the next regional elections. Consequently, Catalonia, they maintain from the ANC, could be independent in 2028.

This explains why users have not tolerated Llach's message on social media, even less so if the ANC has dared to present new magical roadmaps. It is evident once again that the Procés is trading very low and that political disillusionment in Catalonia is at its peak.