Vox Presents a Proposal to Remove Arabic Classes in Schools

Islam is one of the most contentious topics of debate in the West. In some countries, like France or Belgium, the debate has reached priority levels. In Spain, however, the debate is somewhat more subdued due to the high presence of Hispanic immigration.

But Catalonia, as is often the case, is an exception to this demographic dynamic. Catalonia, representing 16% of Spain's population, accounts for nearly 30% of the Muslim population. More specifically, 235,278 Moroccans and 55,771 Pakistanis reside there.

This population concentration explains that, despite the absolute levels, Catalonia does have some of the debates and issues characteristic of other European countries. For example, it is well-known that Catalonia is one of the focal points of anti-terrorist activity throughout southern Europe. However, many of the tensions that arise are those of everyday life.

One of these tensions is the educational system. It happens that, with these levels of immigration, the public education system offers classes in Arabic and Moroccan culture. Additionally, in Catalonia, an agreement was signed with the Arab League, worth 7.5 million euros, to promote Arabic in Catalan schools.

| IB3

The Political Debate

The presentation of these educational plans caused a strong debate in Parliament. One of the political forces that opposed it most vehemently was Vox. "It is incomprehensible that the Generalitat promotes teachings that undermine our Catalan and Spanish culture and create cultural confrontation," Vox denounced last November.

Now, the formation led by Ignacio Garriga has announced the presentation of a proposal "to end the Arabic and Moroccan Culture classes in Catalonia's schools." In a document addressed to the Parliament's Board, Vox points out that these educational programs aim at "the identity promotion of Moroccans in Spain":

Vox recalls that the program "is funded by the Government of Morocco, through the Hassan II Foundation." Similarly, they emphasize that "the teachers are officials chosen by the Government of Morocco to practice this profession in Spain."

Finally, Vox emphasizes the demographic trend. "Considering that the demographic trend implies the exponential increase of more immigrant population of Moroccan origin, we must promote from Spain the cultural adaptation of these immigrants to Spanish culture," concludes Vox.