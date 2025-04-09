The Left Silences the Rape of a Woman by Two Foreigners in Terrassa

The brutal rape of a woman by two foreigners in Terrassa hasn't deserved the compassion of radical left-wing feminism. Although the case has gained attention thanks to social media, it has been ignored by feminist organizations and leaders. This is a constant in left-wing feminism, which only denounces those assaults that serve to justify their narrative.

| Europa Press

The former Equality Minister of the Generalitat, Tània Verge, is the best example. Just a few days ago, she vehemently criticized the acquittal of Dani Alves on her X account. She demanded "gender perspective training" for judges, "so that sentences take into account the social structure underlying sexual violence."

But neither Tània Verge nor other renowned defenders of radical feminism have raised their voices against the judge who has released two South American rapists in Terrassa. It didn't matter that one of them had 15 prior offenses, or the atrocity of the assault reported by the victim. The complainant, a 37-year-old woman, has been abandoned not only by justice but also by left-wing feminism.

What Differentiates the Two Cases?

Curiously, the case was reported by Dani Esteve (Desokupa) on his YouTube channel. Roberto Vaquero, leader of the Workers' Front and, like Esteve, usually located in the "fachosfera," also helped spread it. One more reason for the left to refuse to denounce the case.

The difference between the Dani Alves case and this one is that the former does fit the narrative of left-wing feminism. The relevance of the alleged aggressor feeds the idea of power relations that operate in the machismo logic. In the same way, his acquittal would prove the existence of patriarchal justice.

That's why Tània Verge echoes cases like this or that of Luis Rubiales. But she remained silent about the assault of a minor in the Magic of Badalona, the gangs of Manresa or Sabadell, or this new assault in Terrassa.

What do all these cases have in common? The rapes were perpetrated by foreign men, with a supposed component of vulnerability. The left believes that giving voice to these cases is feeding racism, the far right, and hate speech.

The Feminism That Does Raise Its Voice

The case has been denounced by feminists like Elena Ramallo, whom the left considers far-right. This brave woman has raised her voice to point out the judge who has released the rapists. She has also requested that in these cases, the General Council of the Judiciary intervene ex officio.

In the background of this case is also the debate about the link between immigration and the increase in sexual assaults. Interior and Justice data indicate an alarming percentage of foreigners in sexual crimes. The left denies that there is even an increase in rapes, claiming instead that they are now reported more.

But the double standard when denouncing some cases and remaining silent about others undermines the credibility of some sectors of feminism. So far, the current Equality Minister, from the PSC, hasn't commented on this case.