Another Woke Defeat: Donald Trump Ends Quotas in Public Administration

Donald Trump has dealt another blow to the ideological legacy of the Biden administration. The Department of Government Efficiency and the Department of State have eliminated gender quotas in public administration. From now on, officials will be evaluated based on their actual performance and not on their gender, race, or adherence to identity dogma.

| Europa Press

The Joe Biden administration introduced the obligation to include diversity and inclusion criteria in the evaluations of diplomats and officials. Twenty percent of the evaluation is based on their adherence to the gender ideology promoted by the government.

Donald Trump announced during his electoral campaign that if he reached the White House, he would be relentless with the ideological laws pushed by the Democrats. Among his objectives was to end gender quotas to prioritize merit and efficiency. The Trump administration has claimed it as a "historic" decision that ends arbitrariness and mediocrity to favor merit and capability.

Trump Against the Woke Legacy

Donald Trump thus takes another step in dismantling the woke program implemented by the Democratic government during Joe Biden's term. His first measure as president was to sign decrees reversing ideological laws and diversity programs. He demanded the administration recognize only two genders, treat men and women by their biological sex, and halt the promotion of gender ideology.

Now, under this new decree, those who score the highest in the evaluation will enter the administration. The evaluation will no longer include ideological, gender, or race criteria. In other words, the best-prepared will enter, not based on arbitrary issues unrelated to merit.

The Debate on Quotas

Gender quotas, of which Spain was a pioneer, aimed to force the administration and companies to have a minimum number of women hired. Their intention was to correct the endemic inequality between men and women. The approval of the Trans Law also introduced LGTBI quotas, which establish the obligation to hire a minimum number of people with sexual diversity.

The idea of quotas stems from the notion that, given the same results, the administration and companies always choose men. The same happens with other minorities like trans individuals or immigrants, who are discriminated against in hiring.

Critics of quotas believe they harm efficiency and discriminate against men based on their mere biological condition. For example, quotas can result in a man with a higher score being left out of selection in favor of a less-prepared woman.