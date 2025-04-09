VIDEO | Former ERC Deputy Argues that Politicians Shouldn't Pay Certain Taxes

Do you remember the video I made a few days ago in which I explained that the members of Parliament received an extra salary of between 1,200 and 1,700 euros per month for which they don't pay taxes? Well, wait, the story doesn't end here.

Because a former member of Parliament has come out to justify this injustice. Who did it? Well, Jordi Orobitg, former leader of Esquerra Republicana. Yes, the same ones who tell you that paying taxes is your duty as a citizen, now defend that they don't have to pay.

Jordi Orobitg has been a member of Parliament for almost 9 years. During all this time, he has pocketed approximately half a million euros. Yes, as you read: half a million euros. And a part, evidently, he has received as travel allowances for which he hasn't had to pay taxes.

Today I'm talking about Jordi Orobitg, about how he has enriched himself as a member of Parliament and, by the way, we refute his arguments when he defends that talking about this injustice is "fostering anti-politics."