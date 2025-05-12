Junts, from wanting to sanction municipalities to opposing registering squatters

That Junts plays both sides is not new. On one hand, they try to appear moderate so that the rest of the "establishment" doesn't label them as radicals. On the other hand, they are aware that Aliança Catalana causes them a lot of harm and, therefore, they have to toughen their discourse. An example of this tension is the debate over registrations.

In a short time, Junts has gone from requesting sanctions against municipalities that didn't register everyone to asking that squatters not be registered. Clearly, the first request was a jab at Sílvia Orriols, who, from Ripoll, has been known for very harshly scrutinizing the register.

[IMAGE]{195055}[/IMAGE]

Specifically, on April 9, Junts presented their proposal for sanctions against municipalities in Parliament. However, on May 10, Junts put on the other mask and, from Vic, Jordi Turull said that squatters couldn't be registered because "an illegal act can't become a reward."

This playing both sides is what Oriol Gès, AC's secretary of organization, has criticized Jordi Turull for through social media. Ironically, Gès tells Turull that "the[internal]polls must be dramatic, right, Jordi?":

intense underlying competition

These criticisms reflect the growing tensions between Junts and Aliança Catalana. The competition between both parties is increasingly intense. Polls reveal that support for Junts has decreased considerably, while Aliança Catalana has experienced notable growth.

According to the latest survey by the Centre d’Estudis d’Opinió (CEO), Junts has lost a significant amount of support in recent months, losing up to seven deputies. In contrast, the electoral expectations for Aliança Catalana are skyrocketing. This scenario shows a clear downward trend for Junts and an ascent for Sílvia Orriols's party.

Moreover, the surveys reveal that Junts faces growing concern among its electoral base about immigration and illegal occupation. 47% of Junts voters believe there is too much immigration in Catalonia. This figure has increased significantly compared to previous years, fueled by demographic flows.

Among other things, this explains why Turull is immersed in a municipal tour throughout Catalonia. The goal is none other than to try to plug the large vote leakage caused by Aliança Catalana through the municipalities. For this reason, the upcoming municipal elections will be crucial in the political readjustment of Catalonia.