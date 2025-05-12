Crime in Barcelona: Eight out of ten detainees are foreigners

Crime in Catalonia - and in Barcelona in particular - is a recurring topic on the political and social agenda. According to the latest official data, 78.67% of those arrested in the city in 2024 were foreigners. This figure reflects a constant trend for some time, despite the fact that the media haven't publicized it.

The information was disclosed by the Municipal Group of VOX in the Barcelona City Council. The request for access to public information allowed the data on arrests made by the Guardia Urbana and the Mossos d'Esquadra to be obtained. Although they are very similar to those from a year ago, the disaggregated data are alarming.

the reality of the data

In thefts, 4,942 of the 5,442 arrested were foreigners, which represents 91% of the total. In violent robberies, 83.5% of those arrested were foreigners. As expected, the context of these data is related to the phenomenon of multi-recidivism, which, as Major Trapero explained, is more of a crime industry.

| @mossos

In other more sensitive types of crimes, foreigners also have a special prominence. Of those arrested for sexual crimes, for example, such as abuse and assaults, 73% were foreigners. This figure increases to 87.5% in crimes related to attempted illegal occupation of properties.

Drug trafficking is also a crime with high foreign involvement. Of the 1,457 arrested for this crime, 74.14% were foreigners. This reflects the importance of marijuana production in the region. Additionally, it shows the arrival of international clans dedicated to drug trafficking, something linked to the high density of foreign fugitives in Catalonia.

vox talks about "paradise for criminals"

Gonzalo de Oro, spokesperson for the Municipal Group of VOX in the Barcelona City Council, has been blunt in assessing these data. "Once again, reality dismantles the optimistic narrative," he stated. De Oro believes that open border and immigration policies have allowed the arrival of criminals.

De Oro claims that Barcelona has become "a paradise for criminals" and "a hell for the honest citizen." He adds that the policies promoted by the left encourage impunity, starting with the migratory chaos derived from the "open doors" policy.

action proposals

In terms of solutions, the Municipal Group of VOX demands measures such as strengthening police forces. They also call for the expulsion of foreign repeat offenders and the end of subsidy policies for groups related to crime or that encourage irregular immigration.

VOX has announced that they will bring a proposal to the next City Council Plenary. The initiative seeks for the council to periodically publish crime data disaggregated by nationality and type of crime. The proposal aims to ensure transparency and the citizens' right to information.

Meanwhile, local and Generalitat authorities have implemented several action plans. Among them, the Tremall Plan stands out, which seeks to address multi-recidivism and other criminal phenomena. Despite these efforts, the high percentages of foreign detainees remain unchanged for the moment.