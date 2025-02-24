Junts Surrenders Again to Psoe and Withdraws Vote of Confidence Against Pedro Sánchez

New Yet Unsurprising Retreat by Junts, Who Will Withdraw the Motion of Confidence Against Pedro Sánchez After Reaching a Last-Minute Agreement with PSOE. Junts's Executive Has Made This Decision After Meeting in Switzerland with the Socialists and the International Mediator, Francisco Galindo. "We Trust the Mediator, Not PSOE or Pedro Sánchez," Justified Jordi Turull in a Press Conference This Monday.

Junts Had Demanded the Fulfillment of Commitments Within 48 Hours in Exchange for Withdrawing the Motion of Confidence That Was to Be Held This Tuesday. The Mediator Acknowledged PSOE's Breaches but Asked Junts for a New Effort to Avoid a Break That Could Be Final. Finally, Junts's Leadership Has Decided to Trust the Socialists' Word Again with New Promises.

Junts Has Also Valued PSOE's Latest Concession. The Government Will Approve This Tuesday the Protocol for the European Court of Human Rights to Issue Opinions on the Interpretation of Laws in the Spanish State.

However, the Demands That Junts Had Put on the Table to Withdraw the Motion of Confidence Remain in the Air. Especially the Full Transfer to Catalonia of Immigration Competencies and a Meeting Between Pedro Sánchez and Carles Puigdemont in Waterloo. For Now, Neither One Nor the Other.

Junts Loses More Credibility

With This Decision, Carles Puigdemont's Party Has Spent Another Bullet in Its Supposedly Intransigent Strategy Toward PSOE. Junts Threatened with the Motion of Confidence in December After Noting the Repeated Breaches of Agreements with the Socialists.

Although They Announced It with Great Fanfare as a Turning Point in Their Relations with PSOE, They Ended Up Proving It Was Another Shot in the Dark. Fireworks That Increasingly Erode Junts's and Carles Puigdemont's Credibility in Their New Journey. The Worst Part Is That It Didn't Surprise Anyone Because No One Believed the Threat Was Real.

The Controversial Decision Adds to Another Controversial One, Not Breaking the Sanitary Cordon Against Sílvia Orriols in Ripoll. They Announced It After Evaluating Internal Surveys That Advised Against the Operation Due to Its Electoral Consequences.

Junts's Latest Decisions Reveal the Continuous Improvisation of a Disoriented Party Without a Clear Strategy. They Justify Breaking the Sanitary Cordon in Ripoll to Avoid a Pact with 155 (PSC). But at the Same Time, They Maintain Life Support for Pedro Sánchez, Who Remains Salvador Illa's Main Support in Catalonia.

Pedro Sánchez Breathes

Beyond Small Concessions, So Far PSOE Hasn't Been Able or Willing to Give Junts the Big Fish They Were Asking For. Amnesty Remains Unapplied, Pedro Sánchez Resists the Photo with Puigdemont, and Immigration Competencies Remain in Madrid.

All This Seems to Benefit Pedro Sánchez, Who Gains an Extra Life with the Decision to Withdraw the Motion of Confidence. It's Not Trivial, Considering the Desperate Situation His Government Is In. And Especially Seeing the Results of Today's German Elections and How PSOE Would End Up If There Were Elections in Spain Now.