Tv3 Interviews Imam of La Junquera Expelled for Spreading Radical Speeches

The National Police have expelled two imams in La Jonquera and Figueres, in Catalonia, for spreading Islamist messages and endangering national security. These and other recent anti-terrorist operations warn of a new surge in jihadist activity in Catalan territory. The latest string of attacks in Europe adds more concern about security within our borders.

| 3Cat

Despite the alarming situation, Catalan public television has decided to interview one of these radical imams. It is Houmat Bouzelmat, who arrived in Spain sixteen years ago and has been leading the El Firdous Cultural Islamic Center in La Jonquera for seven years.

TV3 cameras have gone to find him in Al Hoceima, Morocco.

"What is behind the expulsions of the imams from Figueres and La Jonquera," asks Catalan public television.

They explain that Bouzelmat was arrested in December and transferred to a foreigner internment center as a precautionary measure. His lawyer "managed to get him released, but the police were waiting at the door to expel him to Morocco."

Giving Voice to Islamic Radicalism

TV3 has given a voice to the imam accused of being radical, thus allowing his version to have a platform in Catalonia. Bouzelmat claims he is not Salafist and that he is against this radical interpretation of Islam. He accuses the Spanish police of having accused him without evidence and says he feels "defenseless."

TV3 adds that "these expulsions are based on a police report and do not go through any judicial procedure." Catalan public television has also given a voice to other Moroccans who support Bouzelmat.

Like Hassan who "has never spoken of a covered woman" and that "the woman is free and must do what God asks." Hassan Essadek Haji is none other than the president of the Spanish Federation of Islamic Religious Entities. It is the entity that chooses the spiritual leader and now supports the expelled imam.

They also give a voice to the president of the Union of Islamic Communities of Catalonia, Mohamed El Gaidouni, who exonerates the imams and blames the police. "When we question the imams we are questioning the communities. We ask that when there is a report the person be judged and not expelled directly."