Junts receives the harshest criticism after reaffirming their submission to PSOE: 'You will fall'

Social media are setting the tone for the social debate in Catalonia. X has once again delivered a verdict after Junts's "no" to the motion of censure proposal against President Pedro Sánchez. Rarely have criticisms of Carles Puigdemont's party been so unanimous and forceful.

| Junts per Catalunya

Junts's secretary general, Jordi Turull, has chosen X as the channel to respond to Alberto Núñez Feijóo. He has criticized him for asking for his support after having opposed the official status of Catalan in Europe.

However, Junts's leader has avoided any criticism of PSOE, the party they will continue to support in the government despite corruption. This has caused a flood of criticism. The responses to Turull's post reflect Junts's current disrepute, which many see as a party submissive to PSOE just like ERC.

Flood of criticism against Junts

Jordi Turull tells Feijóo that "he must be quite the joker." "What's really a joke is that you keep supporting Sánchez just to keep your seats, traitors," one comment points out. Another highlights Junts's "submission" to President Pedro Sánchez "even though he hasn't fulfilled any of what he promised,"

Jordi thinks all this is "an excuse" to keep supporting Sánchez, and he wonders "what's the difference with Esquerra." Daniel says that "Sánchez will drag you all into the gutter," and that meanwhile "immigration, insecurity, and taxes are increasing."

A similar opinion to @Cat_apum, who says "you're more about selling out a people in exchange for seats." He believes that "President Pedro Sánchez is finished" and that Junts "will fall with him." "Keep it up, supporting President Pedro Sánchez is working out great for you," they say ironically.

Many think that PSOE and PP are the same when it comes to Catalonia. But that Junts is giving uncritical support to PSOE to keep the little power they have left. They also claim that if Feijóo has asked this of Junts it's "because he knows you and knows you're capable of anything just to keep your seats."

More opinions: "It's not Feijóo who has to ask you for a motion of censure against Sánchez, you shouldn't even have invested him." "If you had a minimum of decency you wouldn't support Sánchez. Not everything goes in politics, you're as corrupt as they are."

Puigdemont has a serious problem

These messages only reflect what the polls say, which is that Junts is the party in Catalonia that's dropping the most. Puigdemont has a serious problem. He has been caught in President Pedro Sánchez's clutches and his personal prestige and that of his project are increasingly damaged.

There are only two years left until the municipal elections and Junts not only isn't recovering but is sinking even further. Aliança Catalana is clearly eating their lunch. This is forcing them to make erratic moves, as recently with the Islamic veil.