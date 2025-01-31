Junts proposes Catalan and human rights courses for radical imams

According to reports from the National Police and the Mossos d'Esquadra, in Catalonia there are around a hundred mosques where radical speeches are delivered. One in three mosques is Salafist. This places Catalonia as one of the European regions with the highest presence of radical Islamism.

This has been the motivation for Aliança Catalana to request the closure of worship centers linked to radicalization processes. The motion presented this Thursday in the Parliament was rejected by PSC, Junts, ERC, Comuns, and the CUP.

Among all the interventions, Agustí Colomines's stood out. The Junts deputy showed equidistance by stating that "one extremism can't be fought with another extremism." "Neither radical Islamism nor Islamophobia," he said.

A surprising proposal

But the deputy went further, formulating a specific initiative for the Generalitat in coordination with the Consell Islàmic de Catalunya. "That an evaluation of the 300 imams in Catalonia be conducted. That they be required by law to learn Catalan and participate in periodic training on human rights, laws, and values of advanced societies."

This is the way, he said, to "protect the values of freedom and promote coexistence." Which only demonstrates his party's naivety or cynicism when addressing such a serious issue.

Attempting to defuse Islamic radicalism with Catalan and human rights courses is at least questionable. Especially because we are talking about leaders whose firm conviction is that anyone who is not Muslim is an infidel. And in the worst case, that the duty of good Muslims is to sacrifice these infidels in the name of holy war.

Not generalizing or diverting focus

Colomines rejected Salafism as a radical current of Islam "that discriminates against women." He acknowledged that in Catalonia "there is a presence" of Salafism and that "it is necessary to control how they act within the mosques."

But then he called to "not generalize" because "not all mosques are a nest of Salafist terrorists." He also said that Western values "are not only in danger from radical Islamism but also from the fascist technocaste."

Additionally, he attacked Aliança Catalana by saying that "independence can't be an agonistic and reactionary movement, but must aspire to an inclusive society." He added that "if someone has to close mosques, it is the judges and not us." He also linked the 17-A attacks to the Spanish CNI and asked Orriols "not to divert focus."