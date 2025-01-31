The sexual harassment accusations against Toni Comín increase the pressure on Puigdemont

Misfortunes never come alone, and if not, just ask Toni Comín. Carles Puigdemont's protégé can't catch a break. Meanwhile, a new complaint has been added to the avalanche of accusations regarding his irregularities in the vice presidency of the Consell de la República.

A former Junts advisor has accused Toni Comín of sexual and psychological harassment, as revealed today by La Vanguardia. The victim has submitted a report alleging inappropriate touching and mistreatment by the Junts MEP. Most strikingly, according to him, he reported the incidents to Carles Puigdemont, who refused to open an investigation.

| Europa Press

This incident adds to the deafening silence Carles Puigdemont has maintained for months regarding Toni Comín's scandals. The president of Junts and former president of the Consell de la República has said nothing about the alleged improper expenses of his former vice president. Nor has he commented on the recent accusations by Valtònyc against Toni Comín.

But these new accusations are not only more serious but also directly implicate him. He is accused of nothing less than covering up a sexual scandal at the highest levels of his party. Will Carles Puigdemont finally break his silence now?

Very serious facts

The victim worked as an advisor to the Junts MEP until the European elections on June 9, 2024. He has filed a complaint with the European Parliament against Toni Comín for sexual and psychological harassment.

According to his account, he was subjected to inappropriate touching and suggestions that included threesomes with other men and interrogations about his sexual life with his wife. Additionally, he allegedly used his personal shower towel and caressed him without his consent.

Toni Comín has denied the allegations, attributing them to the "distortion of jokes and more or less fortunate comments." However, the complainant has been undergoing psychological treatment for months and claims to have six people willing to corroborate his version.

The great protégé

The case of Toni Comín is striking because he has long been rejected by most within Junts except for the top leader, Carles Puigdemont. In fact, he is his great protégé. At this point, no one within Junts understands why Toni Comín remains in his position and hasn't been relieved of his duties.

Both the grassroots and the leadership of the party believe that Toni Comín has become a serious detriment to the party's image. Puigdemont had the opportunity to remove him at the congress last October, as he did with Laura Borràs. But he chose to keep him in place and has said nothing all these months.

This latest sexual scandal increases the pressure on Carles Puigdemont. The presumption of innocence could have been an excuse until now, but things have gone too far, and all eyes are now on the party's president.