Junts and ERC cling to PSOE

The resounding failure to make Catalan an official language in Europe has left ERC and Junts deeply affected. The post-convergents had placed high hopes in this measure, in which they even found unity with Esquerra. Its derailment once again exposes the shame of the investiture agreement between the separatist parties and PSOE.

The problem for ERC and Junts is that, at this point, they have no choice but to keep supporting President Pedro Sánchez. They need PSOE to unblock an amnesty that hasn't arrived and to complete the transfers that haven't yet materialized. Also to keep hope alive with measures like making Catalan an official language in the EU.

It's significant that 24 hours later, Gabriel Rufián and Jordi Turull have avoided attacking PSOE and have focused their criticism on PP.

Turull and Rufián pardon PSOE

Jordi Turull has valued the "involvement" of the Government and the "coordination" between PSOE and Junts on this issue. But the general secretary of Junts has said something else noteworthy. "We knew it would be complicated," he said, and with a rather pessimistic tone, he called for "keeping up the work" to "be able to finish it off."

This is important, because in recent hours criticism of Junts has surged for trusting too much in promises that were expected to be difficult to fulfill. In addition, more analysts are saying that negotiations are not exactly going well.

Gabriel Rufián hasn't been as lenient with the Government, whose influence in Europe he has questioned. But he has also focused his criticism on PP. He also hasn't missed the chance to point out that this is "a failure of Junts," ignoring the fact that ERC hasn't achieved any of its major commitments either.

Beyond the internal quarrels, it's clear that ERC and Junts have shared the same strategy in recent hours. They pardon PSOE and blame PP and Catalanophobia. This is a calculated strategy given the need to keep supporting President Pedro Sánchez's Government.

ERC and Junts truce with Moncloa

ERC, and especially Junts, sold their support for PSOE as an opportunity to achieve historic progress for Catalonia. For now, the amnesty still hasn't been applied, making Catalan an official language in Europe is stalled, and the transfers of Rodalies and immigration still haven't materialized. This shows that their strategy has been a failure.

Until now, Oriol Junqueras and Carles Puigdemont had taken a tough and uncompromising stance. Junqueras has emphasized that his support for socialist governments is conditional, and that he won't hesitate to bring them down. Puigdemont has threatened several times with ultimatums to bring down President Pedro Sánchez.

In recent weeks, something has changed. ERC and Junts have signed a temporary truce with Moncloa ahead of important decisions in the coming weeks. The separatist parties now need the Government to be stable in order to fulfill the agreements.

Gesturing has given way to discretion and favorable voting on issues that until now caused tension. The separatist parties now avoid making noise to solve issues like making Catalan an official language, the banking takeover, and the application of the amnesty.

In Junts's case, their position is due to the need to keep Sánchez in office until their two main issues (the amnesty and Catalan in the EU) are solved. In addition, Puigdemont is under pressure from business leaders to get closer to PSOE and avoid continuing to negotiate laws with the left. Finally, there's the discomfort of making deals with PP, especially after their diplomatic offensive against making Catalan an official language in Europe.

In ERC's case, supporting President Pedro Sánchez's Government is less uncomfortable. In addition, the Republicans are supporting Salvador Illa's government in Catalonia, and they need to keep both stable.

staying in power at all costs

ERC and Junts are clear that they need to keep supporting President Pedro Sánchez no matter what. With the polls against them and no clear alternative government, Sánchez offers them shelter to survive a while longer. Junts still holds the key to governability in Spain, and ERC has a privileged position in Congress and Parliament.

This not only allows them to keep having political relevance, but also to continue filling top positions in state-owned companies. This week it was revealed that the Government will propose an ERC leader, Albert Castellanos, as a new member of the board of directors of Red Eléctrica. This adds to the ERC and Junts positions in places like RTVE or Renfe.

It's hard to think this won't have electoral costs for two parties that are seen in Catalonia as traitors and opportunists. For now, they prefer to keep holding power. The municipal elections are just around the corner, and they need Sánchez to get some trophies to present to their voters.