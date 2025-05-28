ERC appoints one of their own to Red Eléctrica's board of directors

The ostentation of political power serves not only to set the course of laws but also (and some would say above all) to distribute positions and perks. For example, ERC invested in President Pedro Sánchez in exchange for some political commitments such as the transfer of the Rodalies service. But also to gain access to the seats of the main public companies, which offer power and astronomical salaries.

President Pedro Sánchez's government has now fulfilled one of these commitments by proposing Albert Castellanos as a board member of Redeia (parent company of Red Eléctrica Española).

Albert Castellanos has held several important positions in the Generalitat under ERC between 2017 and 2022. He was, among other things, Secretary of Business and Knowledge of the Generalitat, and a close collaborator of Pere Aragonès. In addition, he participated in the management of public aid to separatist leaders investigated by the Court of Auditors.

€200,000 per year

Redeia is a company 20% controlled by the government, which will push for a board of directors reshuffle on June 30. Among the new members are former socialist Foreign Minister Arancha González Laya, and former ERC councilor Albert Castellanos.

Castellanos will be proposed as an "independent director," a position that will bring him a salary of €200,000 per year. His appointment has caused great unrest within the board, where they see it as a clear political favor. The chairwoman of the Appointments Committee, Socorro Fernández Larrea, has submitted her resignation after learning of the decision.

Castellanos was Secretary of Finance and Economy, as well as Director General of Acció, the government's body for economic competition. He has also chaired the Assembly of European Regions since 2023, an organization he has been part of since 2017.

in PSOE's shadow

ERC and Junts have spent months trying to take over the main state companies to gain influence. This is a strategy of the two main Catalan separatist parties, which are facing a serious electoral crisis. Republicans and post-convergents have managed to gain a presence in entities such as Radio-Televisión Española (RTVE) and Renfe.

This explains why both Esquerra and Junts continue to support PSOE despite not having achieved any of the major agreed commitments. Meanwhile, in PSOE's shadow, they haven't achieved either the amnesty or the agreed transfers, but they have secured important positions and perks.