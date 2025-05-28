A sexual assault raises questions again about protocols in Catalan prisons

Security in Catalan prisons is once again under scrutiny after the repeated sexual assault of a female worker. According to the Central Sindical Independiente de Funcionarios (CSIF), this worker has been assaulted up to three times without any measures being taken. This reflects the ongoing insecurity in Catalan prisons, one year after the murder of Núria López.

| Gencat, Departament de Justicia de la Generalitat de Catalunya

This new assault took place at the Lledoners penitentiary center in Sant Joan de Vilatorrada (Bages). On May 25, an inmate deliberately exposed his genitals to the officer. He did so by taking advantage of the cell opening during the morning shift.

This situation had already occurred twice before. The officer didn't report the first two assaults because she believed it had been a simple oversight by the inmate. However, CSIF warns that "the repeated nature and the intentionality shown in this last incident prove that these were not accidental acts."

The civil servants' union reports that the prisoner remains in the same module without the protocols for his isolation being activated. This means the aggressor continues to live with the victim throughout the entire day. They have considered this "absolutely unacceptable and outrageous."

For this reason, they are demanding that the Directorate adopt "immediate and exemplary measures" against the inmate. They also call for "effective protocols that guarantee a safe, dignified, and respectful work environment."

They also ask "why no strong measures have been taken against the aggressor inmate, despite the seriousness of the events and the repeated nature." They request to know "what protocol should be followed to ensure that this type of situation doesn't happen again."

They warn that "the lack of a strong response sends a dangerous message: one of impunity and lack of protection for those who guarantee the operation of this penitentiary center every day."

4 sexual assaults last year

CSIF Lledoners regrets the "revictimization" to which this officer has been subjected, forcing her to be with her aggressor throughout her shift. They also warn of the consequences and aftereffects of this type of assault for female prison workers.

According to the union, in 2024 Lledoners prison recorded four sexual assaults, only behind Brians2, Quatre Camins, and Puig de les Basses. They demand that the center's management "provide support to the worker" in the face of "a situation that should never have happened."

| Europa Press

The murder of Núria López at the hands of a dangerous inmate in Mas d'Enric prison called into question the protocols of prisons in Catalonia. For years, a lenient view of security in prisons had been promoted. Anti-punitive measures were implemented that protected the rights of inmates over the safety of officers.

The new socialist government promised a review of the protocols and is implementing some measures such as preventing dangerous inmates from accessing the kitchens. However, assaults continue to occur, amid the ongoing complaints of the officers.